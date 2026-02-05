Lili Latin Dance Joins Make-A-Wish and Twirl for Wishes to Bring Joy, Confidence and Community Through Dance

Liliana Jimenez of Lili Latin Dance and Alissa Mosqea, Wish Kid. Sean Holleran, CEO Make-A-Wish and Elena Raileanu, Twirl-For-Wishes Liliana Jimenez of Lili Latin Dance and Alissa Mosqea, Wish Kid. Sean Holleran, CEO Make-A-Wish and Elena Raileanu, Twirl-For-Wishes

Studio owner Lili Jimenez creates an inclusive space in her South Boston studio where movement fosters belonging, mentorship, and community.

Being part of Twirl for Wishes showed me how powerful dance can be when it brings a whole community together.” — Liliana “Lili” Jimenez, owner Lili Latin Dance

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lili Latin Dance partnered with Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island and Twirl for Wishes for a special charity showcase, using dance to create moments of joy, confidence, and connection for children living with critical illnesses. The event brought together professional dancers, families, and supporters to celebrate resilience while raising funds to help grant life-changing wishes.For Liliana “Lili” Jimenez, owner of the South Boston–based studio, the collaboration reflects the same values that guide her work every day: building community, creating belonging, and making dance accessible to everyone.Jimenez worked one-on-one with Alissa Mosquea, a Wish Kid who trained and performed alongside professional dancers during the event. “This experience was truly special, especially working with Alissa through Twirl for Wishes,” Jimenez said. “Despite her diagnosis, she perseveres and works incredibly hard to become the dancer she envisions herself to be. I am deeply grateful for this opportunity, as it is a powerful reminder that despite our limitations, we cannot let them stop us from pursuing our dreams.”Twirl for Wishes pairs children who have received wishes through Make-A-Wish with professional Boston dancers to rehearse and perform choreography together, shifting the focus from what children need to what they are capable of achieving.“When children live with critical illness, the world usually asks one question: ‘What can we do for them?’ At Twirl for Wishes, we asked a better one: ‘After everything they have been through, what are they capable of doing for others?’” said Elena Raileanu, director of Twirl for Wishes. “They didn’t take the stage as recipients of help, but as leaders and performers, raising money to support other children living with life-threatening illnesses.”For families, the impact goes far beyond the performance itself.“For Mosquea, Twirl for Wishes was a life-changing experience,” said Katerin Recio, Mosquea’s mother. “She was very nervous about performing on a big stage, but now she proudly tells everyone she danced and helped raise money for other children just like her.”For Jimenez, the evening reinforced something she has always believed: dance is more than movement, it is a vehicle for confidence, courage, and connection.Events like Twirl for Wishes align closely with the mission of Lili Latin Dance, where students of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities are welcomed into a supportive, inclusive environment. Whether teaching first-time beginners or mentoring young performers, Jimenez views every class as an opportunity to strengthen community and remind people of what they are capable of achieving together.“Dance gives people confidence they didn’t know they had,” Jimenez said. “Watching these kids step onto that stage with pride and strength is exactly why I do this work.”About Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode IslandMake-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, bringing hope, strength, and joy during challenging times. Wishes are designed to improve emotional and physical well-being while creating lasting positive memories for children and their families.Learn more at: Wish.org/massriAbout Twirl for WishesTwirl for Wishes pairs children living with critical illnesses with professional dancers to create life-changing moments of joy, confidence, and connection. Together, they perform heartfelt routines that celebrate resilience while raising funds to support Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island.Learn more at: Twirlforwishes.comInstagram: @twirlforwishesAbout Lili Latin DanceFounded in May 2023, Lili Latin Dance is committed to making Latin dance accessible to everyone — regardless of gender, race, identity, sexuality, body size, age, or experience level. The studio offers group classes, private lessons, and performance opportunities in Salsa, Bachata, and Partner Acrobatics.Rooted in community and culture, Lili Latin Dance creates a welcoming space where confidence grows, friendships form, and everyone has a place on the dance floor.Anyone interested in joining the community or trying a class can visit Lili.dance for schedules and easy online registration.

