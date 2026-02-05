Economic Club of Las Vegas to Host 'Tariffs, Taxes and The Las Vegas Economy' Reception Event

Economic Club of Las Vegas, along with industry-leading guest speakers, will discuss how tariffs and new legislation are impacting the state of Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Economic Club of Las Vegas is scheduled to host “Tariffs, Taxes and The Las Vegas Economy” reception with light hors d’oeuvres on February 19th, 2026, at Park MGM. The event will take place in Hyde 2 & 3 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Guests are encouraged to arrive before 5:00 PM for preliminary check-in.Presenters for the event are Dr. Kristopher Sanchez , Director—State of Nevada Department of Business & Industry, Cameron Belt , Senior Economist & Research Director—RCG Economics, and David Damore, Ph.D. , Executive Director—The Lincy Institute and Brookings Mountain West.General memberships for the Economic Club of Las Vegas are now being offered through nominations.About the Economic Club of Las Vegas:The Economic Club of Las Vegas is a non-profit, non-partisan, and non-political organization designed for members to share their perspectives on social, economic, and political conditions in the United States and abroad. The club is designed to provide an independent and open forum for member discussion and debate on national and global economics and public policy. Throughout the year, nationally and globally renowned speakers are invited to share their views and perspectives on the current climate. General memberships are now being accepted for the Economic Club of Las Vegas. To join today or for more information, visit https://econclublv.org/

