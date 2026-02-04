JAMES HARDIE™ PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME INVITATIONAL ANNOUNCES ZERO-WASTE-TO-LANDFILL COMMITMENT

JHI Logo James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational

Fans invited to bring plastic bags for recycling; bags will be transformed into TimberTech® Composite Decking, now part of the James Hardie family of brands

We are committed to making the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational a model for what sustainable sports events can be.” — Amanda Cimaglia, Vice President, Global Sustainability, James Hardie

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational announced today it is one of a select group of PGA TOUR Champions events committed to a zero waste-to-landfill initiative, elevating sustainability as a core element of the tournament experience. The 2026 event will take place March 2 to 8, 2026 at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla.Tournament staff are identifying all anticipated waste streams and implementing a comprehensive plan to ensure materials are recycled, reused, composted, or donated whenever possible. Any remaining waste will be sent to local waste-to-energy facilities for beneficial reuse.A signature element of this year’s initiative is a plastic bag collection drive, inviting fans to bring clean plastic shopping, grocery, and dry-cleaner bags to the tournament. These bags—along with thousands of square feet of mesh used around hospitality tents—will be transported to James Hardie facilities, where they will be recycled through the company’s vertically integrated processes and transformed into TimberTechComposite Decking, now part of the James Hardie portfolio. At similar events in prior years, including the TimberTech Championship, thousands of bags were collected and repurposed into composite deck boards made with up to 85% recycled material.Additional sustainability efforts include enhanced recycling stations, composting programs, donation partnerships, and waste-reduction measures inspired by James Hardie’s long-standing commitment to environmental responsibility.The City of Boca Raton is also supporting the initiative by providing its Mobile Aqua Refreshing Station (MARS), allowing attendees to refill cups with filtered, chilled water and significantly reducing single-use plastic bottles.“We are committed to making the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational a model for what sustainable sports events can be,” said Amanda Cimaglia, Vice President, Global Sustainability, James Hardie. "This year’s effort reflects the momentum created by bringing our brands together, following TimberTech’s addition to the James Hardie portfolio through the 2025 acquisition of The AZEK Company. By collecting plastic bags from fans and transforming them into TimberTechComposite Decking, we’re demonstrating the power of circularity and the meaningful impact that’s possible when innovation and purpose are amplified across our industry-leading brands. It’s a true expression of our purpose—Building a Better Future for All™—and a powerful example of turning waste into long-lasting, beautiful products.”Fans who bring plastic bags will have the opportunity to scan a QR code on-site for a chance to win a set of TimberTechAdirondack chairs made from recycled materials.Now in its second year, the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational pairs PGA TOUR Champions professionals with football legends for a one-of-a-kind week of golf and gridiron star power. This fan-first experience offers spectators unprecedented access – walking alongside pros and Hall of Famers in the only tournament in the world where PGA TOUR Champions professionals and Pro Football Hall of Famers compete side by side.A total of 26 football legends and 78 PGA TOUR Champions players will participate in the three-day tournament, which will be broadcast live on Golf Channel, in addition to a week of parties, fan events, and community celebrations.The Invitational supports cornerstone charities including the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation, Habitat for Humanityof Greater Palm Beach County, and First Tee– Florida Gold Coast, reinforcing the event’s strong community commitment in line with James Hardie’s purpose of Building a Better Future for All™.The event is made possible through a multi-year title sponsorship by James Hardie, America’s leader in fiber cement home building products, and is managed by Pro Links Sports, a nationally recognized sports marketing and event management firm.Tickets are available now at JamesHardieInvitational.com.For more information about the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, visit JamesHardieInvitational.com and follow @JamesHardieInvitational on Instagram and @JamesHardieInv on X for tournament updates and player commitments.About the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame InvitationalThe James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational will take place March 2 to 8, 2026, at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla. The 54-hole PGA TOUR Champions event features a field of 78 professionals competing for a $2.2 million purse, with 26 football legends joining the action on Friday and Saturday. Golf Channel will televise tournament play Friday – Sunday. Net proceeds benefit the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation (Baptist Health), Habitat for Humanityof Greater Palm Beach County, and First Tee– Florida Gold Coast. The event is managed by Pro Links Sports, a nationally recognized sports marketing and event management firm. For schedules, tickets, field updates, and volunteer information, visit JamesHardieInvitational.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.