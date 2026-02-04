Gulf Western Roofing announces expansion to Florida's East Coast

Gulf Western Roofing will open a new East Coast branch in Port St. Lucie in April, expanding its roofing operations across Florida. This residence in Esplanade at Starling features a Gulf Western Roofing-installed Eagle Roofing Tile roof, designed for durability and weather resistance in Florida's climate. Gulf Western Roofing announces a new East Coast branch in Port St. Lucie, Florida, set to open in April, expanding its service across the state. Gulf Western Roofing expands its Florida footprint with a new Port St. Lucie branch, bringing expert residential roofing services to more homeowners. Homeowners in Port St. Lucie will soon have access to Gulf Western Roofing’s trusted residential roofing solutions with the opening of its new East Coast branch in April.

Expanding to Florida’s East Coast allows us to better serve customers locally while creating new opportunities for our team as we continue to grow responsibly and thoughtfully across the state.” — Joseph K. Lamb, Jr., president and CEO of Gulf Western Roofing. “It

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gulf Western Roofing, a leader in roofing solutions across Florida, announced plans to expand its operations with the opening of a new East Coast branch in Port St. Lucie, anticipated to open in April. The expansion marks a key milestone in the company’s long-term growth strategy and strengthens its ability to serve customers in one of Florida’s most active construction and roofing regions.The East Coast office will initially support service across key counties including Brevard, Volusia, Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin and Palm Beach, with additional markets added as demand and operations grow. Services offered in the region will include residential roofing for repair, replacement, and new construction, commercial roofing systems, storm damage inspections and repairs, preventative maintenance programs, insurance claim support and emergency leak response.“Expanding to Florida’s East Coast represents an important step forward for Gulf Western Roofing,” said Joseph K. Lamb, Jr., president and CEO of Gulf Western Roofing. “It allows us to better serve customers locally while creating new opportunities for our team as we continue to grow responsibly and thoughtfully across the state.”The decision to expand was driven by sustained regional growth, strong market demand and Gulf Western Roofing’s proven success operating in multiple Florida markets. Establishing a local presence will allow the company to respond more efficiently to customer needs, including storm-related events, while building long-term relationships within the community.Since its founding in 1999, Gulf Western Roofing has grown from a regional contractor into a full-service roofing provider serving residential, commercial, multi-family and service markets across Florida. Continued investments in leadership, safety programs, technology and workforce development have positioned the company to scale into new regions while maintaining consistent standards of quality and customer service.As operations begin on Florida’s East Coast, Gulf Western Roofing remains focused on delivering reliable roofing solutions, supporting local economies through job creation and maintaining the professionalism and performance standards that define the company statewide.For more information about Gulf Western Roofing, visit www.gulfwesternroofing.com/ About Gulf Western RoofingGulf Western Roofing was established in 1999. Located in Bonita Springs at 12622 Trade Way Dr. #4, and in Central Florida at 8350 Parkline Blvd. Ste. 7, Orlando, the company offers roof installations, repair and maintenance, hurricane and storm response and solar power systems. The company’s industry memberships and affiliations include the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA), the Florida Roofing and Sheet Metal Contractors Association, Inc. (FRSA), and the Tile Roofing Industry Alliance (TRIA). For more information, visit GulfWesternRoofing.com or call (239) 949-9200.PHOTO CAPTION (TBD): Gulf Western Roofing is opening a new East Coast office in Port St. Lucie, extending residential and commercial roofing services to additional Florida counties beginning in 2026.

