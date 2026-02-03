Vyrian Achieves ISO 17025 Accreditation, Strengthening Quality Assurance for Gray Market Electronics

Semiconductor inspection and quality verification conducted in an ISO 17025-accredited testing laboratory.

Houston-based testing lab delivers 24-hour turnaround for mission-critical semiconductor verification

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vyrian , a leading provider of semiconductor shortage solutions, today announced that its engineering laboratory has achieved ISO 17025 accreditation, the international standard for testing and calibration laboratories. This certification positions Vyrian to deliver faster, more reliable counterfeit detection and quality verification for customers sourcing electronic components outside of authorized distribution channels.As supply chain disruptions continue to drive procurement teams toward gray market sources for semiconductors, interconnects, and other electronic components, the risk of counterfeit parts entering mission-critical applications has never been higher. Vyrian’s newly accredited laboratory addresses this challenge with rigorous, standardized testing protocols designed to identify suspect components before they reach production.“Our customers don’t have weeks to wait for test results when they’re facing production deadlines,” said Sath Sivasothy, VP of Sales & Marketing at Vyrian. “With our ISO 17025-accredited lab, we can deliver comprehensive counterfeit screening in as little as 24 hours without compromising accuracy or thoroughness.”Advanced Detection CapabilitiesVyrian’s engineering laboratory employs a multi-layered approach to counterfeit detection, utilizing state-of-the-art equipment including high-resolution X-ray imaging, chemical and mechanical decapsulation, XRF analysis for material composition verification against manufacturer datasheets, and laser metrology for dimensional inspection. These capabilities are deployed in accordance with AS6171 test flows, the aerospace industry standard for suspect counterfeit detection.A key differentiator is Vyrian’s ability to identify problematic components early in the testing sequence. Drawing on two decades of experience and proprietary machine learning algorithms trained on historical test data, Vyrian’s technicians can flag suspect parts at initial screening stages—potentially saving customers significant time and expense by avoiding unnecessary downstream testing.Support for Mission-Critical ApplicationsFor customers with the most demanding reliability requirements, Vyrian offers advanced qualification testing including burn-in, Highly Accelerated Stress Testing (HAST), Temperature-Humidity Bias (THB), and at-speed semiconductor testing. These enhanced protocols provide an additional layer of confidence for aerospace, defense, medical, and other applications where component failure is not an option.Counterfeit detection in the semiconductor industry presents unique challenges, as original manufacturers and authorized distributors typically do not publish detailed authentication criteria. Vyrian overcomes this limitation by combining AS6171 standardized methodologies with proprietary databases of known-good component characteristics, enabling reliable identification of suspect parts even without manufacturer-disclosed benchmarks.Protect Your Supply ChainOrganizations sourcing components from the gray market or independent distribution channels can request a consultation with Vyrian’s engineering team to discuss testing requirements. For time-sensitive projects, Vyrian’s 24-hour expedited testing service ensures rapid turnaround without sacrificing thoroughness.To learn more or request a quote, visit www.vyrian.com or contact sales@vyrian.comor (866) 874-0598.About VyrianVyrian is a Houston-based semiconductor distribution company specializing in shortage, end-of-life, and obsolete electronic components. With ISO 17025-accredited testing laboratories in Houston and Hong Kong, Vyrian serves customers worldwide who require high-quality components with verified authenticity. The company’s global operations span North America, Europe, and Asia.

