Veteran Crisis Communications Experts Join Forces to Launch Safety Net, a 24/7 Crisis Response Division

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crisis communications veterans, McFarland Communications, Leer Communication & Consultants, and Velocity Public Affairs, have joined forces to formally launch Safety Net, a division offering 24/7 rapid-response crisis communications counsel and planning for companies, organizations, and municipalities facing urgent, high-stakes situations.

While Safety Net is a new name, the work behind it is well established.

“Our companies have worked together providing crisis communications support for businesses, non-profit organizations, and others for the past four years,” said Teresa McFarland, founder of McFarland Communications. “We’ve created a formal way for our teams to collaborate through Safety Net at a time when experienced, steady crisis counsel is needed more than ever.”

Together, the firms have supported crisis response efforts for clients, including municipalities, law enforcement organizations and Fortune 500 companies - providing communication strategies, media and leadership training, along with on-site support

Safety Net https://mcfarlandcommunications.com/safety-net/ is built on decades of combined experience from professionals who have managed crises from both sides of the story—having been interviewed as executives under pressure by the media and having served as investigative reporters asking tough, accountability-driven questions.

McFarland brings more than 30 years of crisis communications experience to the partnership. Before founding McFarland Communications, she guided political leaders—including two Minnesota governors and a U.S. Congressman—through complex communications challenges during pivotal moments. In addition, she served as Communications Director to the Republican National Convention’s Host Committee. She also served as Communications Director and spokesperson for Mall of America, where she led crisis responses in one of the nation’s most high-profile retail environments, working closely with security and legal teams under intense local, national, and international media scrutiny.

Joining McFarland is Mike Zipko and the Velocity Public Affairs team https://velocitypublicaffairs.com . Zipko has more than three decades of experience in strategic communications across government, political campaigns, nonprofits, and the private sector. He began his career working at WCCO-TV and KSTP-TV, building deep relationships with Twin Cities media and gaining firsthand insight into newsroom decision-making—experience he now leverages to help clients manage issues, shape messages, and navigate fast-moving crises. In addition, he worked in politics for decades which complements his media background, giving him a rare, end-to-end perspective on public affairs, messaging, and influence.

Also part of the Safety Net partnership is Robb Leer, founder and president of Leer Communication & Consultants. www.leercommunication.com A former award-winning investigative journalist with more than 20 years in radio and television, including work at KSTP-TV and Hubbard Broadcasting, Leer specializes in preparing leaders for high-pressure media encounters. He conducts mock media interviews and coaching sessions designed to help clients clearly articulate messages and respond confidently to tough questions before they face them publicly.

Available 24/7, Safety Net provides immediate crisis assessment and planning, communications strategy, media relations, spokesperson coaching, and on-site support—helping leaders respond quickly, protect credibility, and maintain public trust during critical moments.

Safety Net https://mcfarlandcommunications.com/safety-net/ is a crisis communications division formed by McFarland Communications, Leer Communications & Consultants, and Velocity Public Affairs. The division provides around-the-clock crisis response, planning, and media strategy for companies, organizations, and municipalities. Our team has the resources and experience to help manage any breaking news or crisis communication situation that puts your good name and well-earned reputation at risk. Especially on short notice, we’re available to help. For more information, go to Safety Net. https://mcfarlandcommunications.com/safety-net/

