ENFRA and Beacon Health System Sign $54.2 Million, 30-Year Energy-as-a-Service Partnership

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ENFRA, a leading provider of Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) solutions, has announced a landmark 30-year partnership with Beacon Health System to modernize energy infrastructure at two of Beacon’s flagship facilities: Memorial Hospital of South Bend and Elkhart General Hospital. Valued at $54.2 million, the agreement is designed to deliver long-term energy savings, operational resilience, and environmental benefits without requiring Beacon to assume new debt.Through this agreement, ENFRA will design, build, finance, and operate a series of critical energy infrastructure upgrades , enabling Beacon to focus fully on delivering exceptional patient care while achieving measurable progress toward its sustainability goals.“This partnership allows Beacon to focus on exceptional patient care while ENFRA assumes responsibility for the infrastructure that powers it,” said ENFRA Executive Vice President of Development Frank Ferramosca. “By designing, financing, and operating these systems over the long term, we’re delivering reliable performance, measurable savings, and long-term resilience for these hospitals.”Transformative Energy and Operational OutcomesThe EaaS project is expected to generate more than $191 million in utility savings over the course of the agreement, reduce Beacon’s annual utility costs by 35.5%, and achieve a 26.2% reduction in carbon emissions across the health system’s facilities.Key infrastructure upgrades include:Installation of a 2.5 MW Combined Heat and Power (CHP) system, reducing energy consumption by over 18.8 million kWh annually and qualifying for Investment Tax Credits under the Inflation Reduction Act.LED lighting retrofits, comprehensive retro-commissioning, and optimization of hydronic and air systems for increased efficiency.Upgrades to Building Automation Systems (BAS) to streamline performance and enhance occupant comfort."Partnering with ENFRA allows us to invest in sustainability and reliability while staying true to our mission of improving the health of our communities,” said Vice President of Facilities, Construction, and Real Estate at Beacon Health System Brian Spencer. “This collaboration enables us to focus on patient care while achieving measurable progress toward our environmental goals.”Importantly, the EaaS model provides Beacon Health System with a financially sustainable solution, enabling transformative energy improvements without new capital expenditures or debt. The long-term partnership ensures energy resilience, operational excellence, and continued reinvestment in patient care and community initiatives.About ENFRAENFRA, formerly Bernhard, is a leading privately owned energy infrastructure firm with more than 100 years of experience delivering innovative, sustainable, and client-focused energy solutions. The company specializes in Energy-as-a-Service models that reduce costs, improve reliability, and promote environmental stewardship.

