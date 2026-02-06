H2Ocean Marks 24 Consecutive Years at the Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Convention

H2Ocean- First in First Aid Left to right: Ami James, Eddie Kolos, Tristan Kolos, and Tat2 Nene at the H2Ocean booth during the Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Convention 2026. H2Ocean Product Range: The World's Leading Name in Sea Salt based Natural Products. H2Ocean 1 Oz Nothing Tattoo Glide Aftercare, Topical Anesthetic, sampled to Tattoo Artists at Philadelphia Tattoo Convention H2Ocean Antibacterial Aftercare Kit

Launching new tattoo aftercare products while continuing a 24 year tradition of supporting professional artists nationwide as a trusted tattoo aftercare brand.

Twenty four years at this show reflects our commitment to the tattoo community. We develop sea salt based aftercare products with minerals and enzymes that support clean healing and faster recovery.” — Eddie Kolos, Inventor and CEO, H2Ocean

STUART , FL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- H2Ocean opened its 2026 convention season with a strong and highly visible presence at the Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Convention, January 23-26, 2026, widely regarded as one of the busiest and most influential tattoo gatherings in the United States and historically recognized as one of the largest tattoo shows in the world.The event marked a significant milestone for H2Ocean: 24 consecutive years of uninterrupted participation, making the company one of the longest standing and most consistent brands in the show’s 28 year history. While many tattoo aftercare manufacturers enter the market and fade over time, H2Ocean’s continuous presence reflects long term commitment, stability, and enduring trust within the customers and professional tattoo community.As the first major tattoo convention of the year, the Philadelphia show traditionally sets the tone for the industry. This year was no exception. Attendees began lining up early each morning, and due to winter conditions and heavy foot traffic, organizers opened additional indoor hall space to accommodate crowds seeking shelter from the snow. Even with over a foot of snowfall and citywide slowdowns on Sunday, artists and professionals remained engaged, prioritizing education, networking, and time on the exhibit floor.H2Ocean’s booth, positioned prominently in the main hall, featured large overhead banners and a full display of the company’s complete tattoo aftercare portfolio. As one of the event’s oldest sponsors, the booth quickly became a central gathering point for artists, shop owners, and distributors. Convention owner Troy made multiple visits throughout the weekend, and the space remained among the most consistently active areas on the floor.H2Ocean offers a comprehensive line of tattoo aftercare products formulated to support faster, cleaner healing and long lasting ink vibrancy. Using the power of sea salt based minerals and enzymes, H2Ocean’s aftercare products, including antibacterial kits, moisturizing lotions, protective ointments, cleansing foams, and tattoo brighteners, all are designed to nourish and protect inked skin without petroleum, fragrances, or dyes. Trusted by professional artists worldwide, these products help keep tattoos clean, hydrated, and vibrant throughout the critical healing process. In addition to showcasing its established aftercare line, H2Ocean introduced and sampled two new products developed specifically for professional workflow and natural healing preferences.The first launch, Nothing Tattoo Glide (1 oz), is a compact, pocket-sized glide formulated with patented sea salt and volcanic minerals. The medium textured salve provides rapid soothing and a clean working surface during tattooing while supporting breathable, protected aftercare. Artists noted its versatility for both in session glide and post session application, offering an alternative to heavy occlusive bandaging that may restrict airflow.The second, Tat2Renu Island Breeze, features a water and silica based formulation with sea kelp and Red Sea salt derived minerals. Unlike oil-based products that can trap dirt and debris, the lightweight base supports skin protection, color brightness, and a cleaner healing environment with antibacterial benefits.Company leadership attended the event in person, reinforcing H2Ocean’s close connection with the tattoo community. Eddie Kolos, CEO, and Tristan Kolos, Supply Chain Manager, met directly with artists, distributors, and shop owners to gather feedback and discuss evolving aftercare needs. Live tattoo demonstrations were performed in the booth by respected artist Tat2 Nene, while sponsored artists including Ian Bell, James Vaughn, Jessie Levitt, and Brookelle Bombshell engaged with attendees throughout the weekend. A member of the H2Ocean Pro Team also served as a judge for the convention’s tattoo competition.“Philadelphia has always been where our year begins,” said Eddie Kolos. “For 24 straight years, this show has brought together the most serious professionals in the industry. Being here consistently isn’t just tradition, it reflects our long-term commitment to supporting artists with products that perform reliably in real studio environments.”Tristan Kolos added, “This event gives us direct access to the people who use our products every day. Those conversations shape how we design formulations, packaging, and supply planning so we can better serve shops throughout the year.”Beyond the convention floor, Philadelphia’s strong creative culture added to the experience. Known for its deep artistic roots, museums, and historic landmarks, the city embraced the snowy weekend with characteristic resilience, turning winter conditions into moments of community and activity while the tattoo industry gathered indoors to collaborate and learn.Overall, the Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Convention once again proved to be a productive and energizing start to the year for H2Ocean. With two new product launches, strong professional engagement, and continued brand visibility, the company reaffirmed its longstanding role as a trusted partner to tattoo artists nationwide. H2Ocean plans to continue its tradition of attending the show for years to come as it advances science backed, sea salt based aftercare solutions for the tattoo community. H2Ocean develops sea salt based tattoo and skin aftercare solutions formulated with naturally derived minerals and enzymes. The company works closely with professional tattoo artists and studios to create products that support faster healing, skin comfort, and preserves ink vibrancy and color stability. Powered by minerals from natural sea salt, the brand remains committed to safe, gentle, and effective aftercare.

H2Ocean Participation at Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Convention 2026

