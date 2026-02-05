NATIONAL CHILDREN’S DENTAL HEALTH MONTH HIGHLIGHTS IMPORTANCE OF EARLY ORAL CARE HABITS

AMERICAN FORK, UT, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- February is National Children’s Dental Health Month, an annual observance aimed at raising awareness about the importance of establishing healthy oral care habits early in life. Dental professionals continue to emphasize that consistent daily routines during childhood play a critical role in long-term oral health.For many families, encouraging regular brushing and flossing can be challenging, particularly with younger children. Pediatric dental experts note that simple, age-appropriate routines and gentle products can help make daily oral care more manageable while supporting healthy teeth and gums as children grow.Xylitol, a naturally occurring ingredient found in fruits and vegetables, has been widely studied for its role in oral health. Research indicates that xylitol may help reduce levels of cavity-causing bacteria in the mouth, making it a commonly used ingredient in a range of dental care products intended for both children and adults.“As children develop, consistency and comfort are key factors in forming habits that last,” said Nate Jones, CEO of Xlear, Inc. “Products designed with children in mind can help support those routines while giving parents confidence in the ingredients being used.”SpryKids oral care products are among the xylitol-based options available to families seeking fluoride-free alternatives for daily brushing. These products are formulated for children and are available in flavors intended to encourage regular use as part of a broader oral hygiene routine.In addition to brushing, dental professionals often highlight the importance of saliva production in maintaining oral cleanliness. Chewing xylitol-containing gum after meals, when brushing may not be possible, has been shown to stimulate saliva flow, which helps rinse away food particles and supports overall oral health.Experts stress that no single product replaces proper brushing techniques, regular dental checkups, or a balanced diet. However, incorporating evidence-based ingredients such as xylitol into daily routines may offer additional support as children build lifelong oral care habits.About Xlear Inc.Xlear Inc. is a leading innovator in xylitol-based nasal and oral care products. The company's mission is to provide consumers with effective and natural solutions for promoting nasal, oral, and overall wellness. Xlear's products are available nationwide at major retailers and online.To learn more about Xlear and Spry with xylitol, visit xlear.com . Xlear is available in major retail stores, including CVS, Walgreens, Target and other local pharmacies and retailers. Spry is available at many local natural grocery retailers.EDITOR’S NOTE: For more information about Xlear and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.