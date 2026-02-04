Visit Potter-Tioga Executive Director Appointed to Statewide Tourism Leadership Position

Colleen Hanson named vice chair of PRLA Destination Marketing Organization Coalition Committee

WELLSBORO, PA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Visit Potter-Tioga Board of Directors announced that Colleen Hanson, executive director of Visit Potter-Tioga, has been appointed vice chair of the Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) Coalition Committee within the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association (PRLA).In this role, Hanson will represent tourism partners and destination investors, advocate for the economic interests of Tioga and Potter Counties, and collaborate with tourism agencies across the Commonwealth, the Pennsylvania Tourism Office, and PRLA leadership to strategically grow Pennsylvania’s visibility as a travel destination.“I’m honored to represent the Potter-Tioga region at the state level,” said Hanson. “Tourism plays a vital role in local economies across Pennsylvania, and I look forward to working with colleagues across the Commonwealth to strengthen collaboration and continue to grow visitation in a sustainable way.”The DMO Coalition Committee addresses key issues impacting the tourism industry, including economic impact, strategic planning, and industry collaboration. As part of the committee, Hanson will work with industry peers to strengthen communication, support sustainable visitation growth, promote regional economic development, and ensure the Potter-Tioga region’s interests are represented at the state level.Originally from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Hanson has lived in Tioga County for more than 30 years. As executive director, she leads an award-winning team promoting the Potter-Tioga region and driving visitation to local businesses and attractions.Visit Potter-Tioga extends its congratulations to Hanson on her appointment to the PRLA committee. For more information on Potter and Tioga Counties visit https://www.visitpottertioga.com/ About Visit Potter-TiogaLaunched in July 2017, Visit Potter-Tioga was formed by a merger of the former Tioga County Visitors Bureau and the former Potter County Visitors Association. As the designated tourist promotion agency, Visit Potter-Tioga’s mission is to market the area as a destination for visitors. The organization is a results-driven, membership-based organization that promotes its members’ businesses and area attractions across all advertising medias. For information on how your business can benefit from these marketing efforts, visit www.VisitPotterTioga.com , email info@visitpottertioga.com, or call 570-724-0635.

