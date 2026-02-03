Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival Returns to Coachman Park February 28–March 1, 2026

Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival Lineup 2026

Free, family-friendly waterfront festival features live blues music, fresh seafood, craft beer, local vendors, and Captain’s Krewe experiences

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clearwater’s signature waterfront blues celebration, the Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival, returns to Coachman Park on Saturday, February 28, and Sunday, March 1, 2026, bringing two days of live blues music, fresh seafood, craft beer and wine, local vendors, and family-friendly entertainment to the heart of downtown Clearwater.Hosted by the City of Clearwater and presented by Visit St. Pete-Clearwater, the annual festival transforms Coachman Park into a vibrant open-air destination, welcoming residents and visitors alike to experience nationally recognized and regional blues artists, fresh seafood tastings, craft beer and wine offerings, and a curated selection of local market and artisan vendors, all set against the scenic waterfront backdrop of downtown Clearwater. The event is free and open to the public, creating an inclusive, community-focused atmosphere that celebrates Clearwater’s coastal culture and thriving music scene.“The Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival is a celebration of music, food, and community in one of our city’s most beautiful public spaces,” said Kris Koch, Senior Manager for Special Events for the City of Clearwater. “Each year, this event brings people together to enjoy world-class blues performances, incredible local flavors, and the welcoming spirit that defines Clearwater.”Throughout the weekend, guests can enjoy two full days of outdoor entertainment along the waterfront, with continuous music programming and opportunities to explore the festival’s food, beverage, and market offerings. Live music anchors the event with a full schedule of performances from national and regional blues artists. All artists and performance times are subject to change:Saturday, February 28th:-- 2 PM - Ben Prestage-- 3:15 PM - Angela Easley-- 4:30 PM - Selwyn Birchwood-- 6 PM - Mathias Lattin-- 7:30 PM - Robert Jon & The WreckSunday, March 1st:-- 2 PM - Ben Prestage-- 3:15 PM - Parker Barrow-- 4:30 PM - Piper & The Hard Times-- 6 PM - Gypsy Blue Revue-- 7:30 PM - North Mississippi AllstarsFood and beverage experiences will be led by Baystar Restaurant Group, the festival’s primary featured food vendor, serving a variety of fresh seafood selections from its local restaurant portfolio, complemented by craft beer and wine from local and regional producers.While general admission is free, guests seeking an enhanced experience can purchase Captain’s Krewe tickets, which provide exclusive open seating in front of the main stage, access to a private Captain’s Krewe lounge, a dedicated bar, event swag, two complimentary drinks, and one meal at a designated time, offering a premium way to enjoy the festival atmosphere.The Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival takes place daily from 2 PM to 9 PM at Coachman Park, located at 300 Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater. Additional event details, entertainment announcements, and ticket information can be found at www.myclearwaterparks.com/Parks-Events/Clearwater-Sea-Blues-Festival and by following @clearwaterseablues on Facebook.About the City of Clearwater:The City of Clearwater is committed to creating vibrant community experiences through engaging cultural programming, public events, and waterfront activation. From signature festivals like the Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival to year-round activities that bring residents and visitors together, Clearwater continues to establish itself as a premier destination on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

