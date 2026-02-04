InSports Foundation Minnesota Vikings come together to put on an outdoor winter Mite Jamboree Saturday, February 7th

hockey sticks

Minnesota Vikings player Donovan Jackson helps hosts an outdoor winter Mite Jamboree called “Joy of the Pond” at Vikings Lakes TCO Complex this Saturday

We are so excited to give kids a true outdoor pond hockey experience at an amazing venue. 100% of the event proceeds will be going to help more kids be active through free camps and scholarships” — Max Smith- Founder of InSports Foundation

EAGAN, MN, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The InSports Foundation is hosting the "Joy of the Pond" Mite Jamboree at the Warming Haus and Ice Rinks at TCO Stadium. This exciting event will bring together over 600 Mite hockey players for a day filled with enthusiasm and sportsmanship. We’re also thrilled to announce that Minnesota Viking’s Offensive Lineman Donovan Jackson will be joining us on stage for an “Athletes InSports Podcast” recording. Donovan will also be recording an on stage podcast, and available to meet fans and sign autographs between 11am - 1pm. We believe this event encapsulates the spirit of community, joy, and athleticism that resonates deeply within the Twin Cities. It's an opportunity for families and fans to come together in celebration of youth sports and the camaraderie it fosters.

Date: February 7, 2026

Time: 9am - 6pm

Autograph Session with Viking’s Offensive Lineman Donovan Jackson: 11am - 1pm

Location: Pond Hockey Rinks at TCO Stadium - Viking Lakes - 2685 Vikings Circle. Eagan, MN 55121

For more information, please visit our event page: Joy of the Pond Mite Jamboree - InSports Foundation. insportsfoundation.org/joy-of-the-pond-mite-jamboree/ We would be honored to have you cover this event and share its impact with your audience. If you require any additional information or would like to arrange interviews, please don't hesitate to reach out to Max Smith with the InSports Foundation directly. The InSports Foundation started in 2013 with a mission to get kids in the game. Since inception, InSports has helped over 90,000+ kids through free sports opportunities and scholarships. InSports also helps kids with its mental wellness initiative, Be The Best You, which teaches kids about goal setting, self-regulation, and self-confidence. Here is a link to the video from the event last year. insportsfoundation.org/joy-of-the-pond-mite-jamboree/ Also if you prefer the video with only nats (no music) to be able to pull clips, here is a link to download the fully quality video and a Nat sound only file for editshttps://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/90foayn5pfvwrlx2euipe/AAvZXfYiMq7mmCB-RMNOe2U?rlkey=7qx3965kabhnqt9sd8uxf03re&e=1&st=mgzpcjap&dl=0

video highlights

