800+ Parents Send Open Letters to Roblox and Discord Regarding Arbitration Policies and Child Safety Concerns

Attorneys at Anapol Weiss represent families in matters involving technology platforms and child safety concerns.

Parents from 48 states raise concerns about arbitration provisions and transparency in matters involving alleged child exploitation on major platforms.

Parents are asking for transparency and accountability when it comes to child safety on Roblox and Discord” — Pat Huyett, Partner, Anapol Weiss

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 800 parents from 48 states have sent open letters to the boards of directors of Roblox Corporation and Discord Inc. raising concerns about the companies’ use of arbitration provisions in matters involving allegations of child exploitation and abuse on their platforms.According to the letters, the parents are concerned that arbitration requirements may limit transparency, restrict public oversight, and prevent families from openly addressing platform safety issues they believe place children at risk. The letters urge the companies to review their arbitration policies in light of broader concerns about online child safety.“Parents are asking for transparency and accountability when it comes to child safety on Roblox and Discord.” said Pat Huyett , partner at Anapol Weiss , the law firm coordinating the parent letter initiative. “Families want these companies to put child safety first and to address serious concerns openly, not behind closed doors.”The letters reference the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act (EFAA), a federal law that limits the use of arbitration agreements in cases involving sexual misconduct. Parents urge Roblox and Discord to align their policies with the intent of the law and adopt practices that allow for greater public accountability when appropriate.According to the parents, the letters reflect concerns about emotional, psychological, and physical harms associated with alleged online grooming and exploitation occurring on social platforms. The group calls on technology companies to take additional steps to address child safety risks and increase transparency around how reports of harm are handled.About Anapol WeissAnapol Weiss is a majority-women-owned law firm based in Philadelphia that represents individuals in matters involving abuse, fraud, and corporate misconduct. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of its clients nationwide. Learn more at www.anapolweiss.com

