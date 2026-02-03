OurEventAlbum Launches Bilingual Quinceañera Photo Album with Instant QR Sharing

New bilingual platform allows guests to instantly share photos via QR code—no app required—preserving traditions from El Vals to La Hora Loca

AUSTRALIA, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OurEventAlbum, the event photo-sharing platform trusted by families worldwide, today announced the launch of its new Quinceañera Album, a dedicated photo collection solution designed specifically for quinceañera celebrations. The new offering enables families across the United States, Mexico, and Latin America to effortlessly collect photos and videos from every guest at their daughter's milestone celebration.

The Quinceañera Album addresses a common challenge faced by families planning these traditional coming-of-age celebrations: collecting the hundreds of candid photos captured on guests' phones throughout the event. From the emotional Cambio de Zapatilla ceremony to the choreographed dances with chambelanes, these precious moments often remain scattered across dozens of devices, many never to be shared.

"The photographer captures the ceremony, but your familia captures everything else," said a company spokesperson. "The candid moments from every mesa, the dance moves, the happy tears—these photos exist on everyone's phones, from los chambelanes to abuelita. We help families collect them all."

The system operates through QR codes placed at event tables. Guests scan the code using their phone camera, enter their name, and upload photos directly—no app installation required. According to OurEventAlbum, the upload process takes approximately 30 seconds per photo.

Features include:

• Bilingual welcome pages in Spanish and English

• Dedicated sections for El Vals, La Coronación, El Pastel, La Hora Loca, and El Ramo

• Printable mesa card templates and take-home cards (PDF format)

• Unlimited photo and video uploads

• Six months of hosting with extension options

• Private gallery accessible only to the host family

Pricing is set at $60 AUD as a one-time payment. Purchasers receive QR code materials and dashboard access immediately.

OurEventAlbum reports that over 1,000 quinceañera families have used the platform to date, with an average of 500+ photos collected per event. The service holds a 4.9-star rating from verified purchasers.

Key features of the Quinceañera Album include bilingual welcome pages in Spanish and English personalized with the quinceañera's name and event date, dedicated sections for traditional moments including El Vals, La Coronación, El Pastel, La Hora Loca, and El Ramo, printable mesa card templates and take-home cards in PDF format, unlimited photo and video uploads with no storage restrictions, private secure gallery accessible only to familia, six months of secure hosting with extension options available, and a full administrative dashboard for hosts to manage uploads and downloads.

The Quinceañera Album is available for a one-time payment of $60 AUD with instant delivery. Families receive their unique QR code, printable signage templates, and access to the administrative dashboard immediately upon purchase.

OurEventAlbum reports that over 1,000 quinceañera families have already used the platform, with celebrations averaging more than 500 photos collected per event. The company maintains a 4.9-star rating from verified purchasers.

For more information about the Quinceañera Album, visit https://oureventalbum.com/site/quince. A Spanish-language version is available at https://oureventalbum.com/site/quince-es.

About OurEventAlbum

OurEventAlbum is an event photo-sharing platform that enables hosts to collect photos and videos from guests through a simple QR code system. The platform requires no app downloads and is designed for ease of use across all age groups. OurEventAlbum serves celebrations including weddings, birthdays, baby showers, quinceañeras, bar and bat mitzvahs, anniversaries, graduations, and corporate events. For more information, visit https://oureventalbum.com.

