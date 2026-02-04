Proven results secure Quail West Sales Group’s role as community’s exclusive brokerage

The Quail West Sales Group team at Quail West Golf and Country Club, proudly continuing its role as the community’s official real estate brokerage. The Quail West community in Naples, Fla., where Quail West Sales Group serves as the official real estate brokerage. The team’s results and expertise have made it a trusted partner for buyers and sellers in the exclusive club.

Selected through competitive process, reaffirming its leadership in Naples, Fla. luxury real estate

We’re proud to continue representing Quail West and making sure every customer experience reflects the standard of excellence this neighborhood is known for.” — Quail West Sales Group Broker Associate Tom Grifferty

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quail West Sales Group has again been selected as the official real estate brokerage of Quail West Golf and Country Club, one of Naples’ premier private masterplanned communities. The designation reinforces the brokerage’s position as the trusted sales leader for an award-winning neighborhood renowned for luxury estates, championship golf and a vibrant club lifestyle.The appointment followed a competitive selection process, during which Quail West leaders invited multiple brokerages to apply for the role. Despite holding the title for six years, Quail West Sales Group declined special preference and entered on equal footing with all applicants. The group secured the appointment once more based on its consistent sales record, market expertise and alignment with the club’s culture.“This was about performance, dedication and trust, versus history or special treatment,” said Broker Associate Matt Wood of Quail West Sales Group. “We went through the same rigorous process as every other brokerage, and we’re honored to have once again earned the confidence of Quail West. Our focus has always been on serving this community at the highest level.”Quail West Sales Group has long played a pivotal role in welcoming new residents, guiding buyers and sellers through transactions and promoting the distinct lifestyle that defines the community. Its team of professionals brings decades of combined experience in luxury real estate, with an understanding of both the Southwest Florida market and Quail West’s unique amenities.“Our team understands the culture of Quail West,” said Broker Associate Tom Grifferty. “We introduce people to a community that offers an extraordinary lifestyle. We’re proud to continue representing Quail West and making sure every customer experience reflects the standard of excellence this neighborhood is known for.”Located in North Naples, Quail West Golf and Country Club features two championship golf courses designed by Arthur Hills, a 100,000-square-foot clubhouse with fine and casual dining, and a full suite of amenities including wellness, spa and racquet sports. Estate homes and custom residences are set on expansive lots, making Quail West one of the region’s most sought-after luxury addresses.With its renewed appointment, Quail West Sales Group will continue to serve as the primary resource for buyers and sellers in the community, leveraging its proven expertise and commitment to personalized service.For more information about Quail West Sales Group, visit https://www.quailwestsales.com/ About John R. Wood Christie’s International Real EstateFounded in 1958, John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate is the oldest major real estate brokerage in Southwest Florida. Family-owned and operated, it is consistently the leading firm in market share across Collier and Lee counties. With 19 offices and approximately 900 agents and staff, the company combines 65 years of local expertise with global reach. For more information, visit JohnRWood.com.About Quail West Sales GroupBased in Naples, Florida, Quail West Sales Group serves real estate customers throughout Southwest Florida, with particular expertise in the prestigious Quail West Golf and Country Club community. The group's seasoned professionals bring extensive knowledge of Southwest Florida's luxury market, from Marco Island to Ft. Myers, while maintaining its position as the recognized experts in Quail West – a 1,180-acre private masterplanned community featuring two Arthur Hills-designed championship golf courses, a 100,000-square-foot Grand Clubhouse and a comprehensive wellness and fitness center. With sales associates averaging more than 15 years of experience, the team offers strategic pricing guidance, tailored marketing services and in-depth knowledge of both the broader Southwest Florida market and the distinctive Quail West lifestyle. For more information, visit www.QuailWestSales.com

