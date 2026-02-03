Governor Abbott, Texas DPS Release the Texas Homeland Security Strategic Plan for 2026-2030

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) today released the Texas Homeland Security Strategic Plan 2026-2030. The strategy provides the state’s framework for setting homeland security priorities and directing its wide range of efforts to develop, maintain and deliver homeland security capabilities. This updated strategy supersedes the previous Texas Homeland Security Strategic Plan 2021-2025 and features many changes to address evolving threats and hazards and enhance statewide activities to prevent, protect against, respond to and recover from attacks and disasters.

“Protecting Texas from a broad range of threats and vulnerabilities is a critical mission that continues to evolve,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “The Texas Homeland Security Strategic Plan provides a comprehensive and updated framework to prevent, protect against, respond to and recover from attacks, disasters and other emerging threats. I commend the Texas Department of Public Safety for its leadership and dedication to ensuring the safety, security and resilience of our state. Through strong coordination and shared responsibility, we will continue to keep Texas the best state to raise a family, start a business and live a safe and prosperous life.”

“It’s no secret that Texas is facing the most diverse and significant homeland security threats of our lifetime, so it is more important today than ever that our state has every tool and resource needed to mitigate and respond to any type of attack or disaster,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “I want to thank members of the newly created DPS Homeland Security Division, along with countless homeland security subject matter experts from partner organizations, who carefully developed this new strategy. Through their work, our state is setting the course for a stronger, more secure and safer future.

The strategy is divided into three sections: Purpose and Principles (Section I), The Texas Homeland Security Environment (Section II) and Goals and Objectives (Section III). Section I explains its purpose and scope, establishing the state’s vision for homeland security and the fundamental principles that will guide Texas' actions. Section II summarizes the breadth and magnitude of the homeland security challenges facing Texas, describes the state’s homeland security environment and discusses threats and hazards, vulnerabilities, potential consequences and notable trends. Section III establishes the goals, objectives and priority actions that indicate the state's homeland security priorities over the next five years. It includes six goals (noted below), 31 objectives and 158 priority actions.

The full Texas Homeland Security Strategic Plan 2026-2030 is available on the DPS website, here.

