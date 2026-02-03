MakoRabco Announces Strategic Partnership with Flex Space Nation to Advance Flex Space in Commercial Real Estate

MakoRabco today announced its strategic partnership with Flex Space Nation, a business-building platform accelerating growth of the flex space asset class.

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MakoRabco, a national leader in self storage and light industrial design-build construction, today announced its strategic partnership with Flex Space Nation, a business-building platform accelerating growth of the flex space asset class.

Flex space — a hybrid of self storage, light industrial, and small business workspace — is emerging as one of the most talked-about product types in commercial real estate. Driven by the rise of small businesses, contractors, ecommerce operators, and service providers, demand is increasing for properties that allow tenants to operate, not just store.

Through this partnership, MakoRabco will serve as a strategic development and construction partner, supporting owners and developers seeking to evaluate and execute flex space projects in markets across the country.

“Flex space represents a natural evolution in how commercial properties serve today’s tenants,” said Sarah Swingler, Director of Business Development at MakoRabco. “This isn’t about replacing self storage or traditional industrial — it’s about expanding how developments can perform by meeting changing business needs. Our partnership with Flex Space Nation helps bring clarity, consistency, and real-world construction expertise to this growing segment.”

Flex Space Nation is working to standardize the language, design expectations, and market understanding around flex space, helping brokers, developers, investors, and lenders align on what this product type is, and why it matters. As more markets experience demand from small business users seeking adaptable space, the need for informed development strategies continues to grow.

Learn more about how Flex Space Nation defines flex space here: https://flexspacenation.com/what-is-flex-space-for-self-storage/

For commercial real estate professionals, the rise of flex space signals an opportunity to broaden tenant reach, enhance lease durability, and diversify revenue streams within a single project. When thoughtfully integrated alongside self storage or light industrial components, flex space can strengthen overall asset performance while responding to evolving tenant behavior.

With decades of experience delivering high-performance self storage and light industrial facilities, MakoRabco brings practical insight into how flex space can be planned, designed, and built to meet both operational and financial goals.

Developers and investors interested in learning more about flex space opportunities are encouraged to connect with MakoRabco to discuss how this emerging asset type may fit into upcoming projects.

About MakoRabco

MakoRabco is a nationwide company that specializes in the design, supply, and installation of Self Storage Buildings. With over 50+ years of combined industry experience, MakoRabco has expertly served the storage industry through the successful construction of more than 4,000 facilities including single story, multi-story, climate controlled, enclosed boat & RV, canopy, and multi-level conversion projects across the country. For more information, visit https://www.makorabco.com.

About Flex Space Nation

Flex Space Nation is a business-building platform dedicated to defining, educating, and advancing the flex space asset class. Describing itself as a growing community of developers, investors, and operators, Flex Space Nation helps facilitate growth and deal flow within the flex space niche. By standardizing terminology and expanding market understanding, the platform supports industry professionals in recognizing and capitalizing on emerging opportunities in this evolving segment of commercial real estate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.