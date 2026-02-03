$2 Trillion Construction Industry Gears Up for GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS TM Attempt in Las Vegas

CONEXPO-CON/AGG is the largest construction trade show in North America, bringing nearly 140,000 attendees and over 2,000 exhibitors together to unveil the latest technology, innovations and solutions. CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 Logo Guinness World Records Official Attempt Logo for CONEXPO-CON/AGG

Thousands to Don High-Visibility Safety Vests in Unmatched Display at North America’s Largest Construction Trade Show

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The commercial construction industry is set to make history at North America’s largest construction trade show, CONEXPO-CON/AGG held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, with a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS attempt for Most people wearing high-visibility vests. The attempt, scheduled for March 3, 2026, aims to shatter the existing record of 2,499 participants and shine a spotlight on the vital role the industry plays in shaping communities and infrastructure across the continent.Trade show organizers will host the record attempt as part of CONEXPO-CON/AGG’s opening ceremony by gathering thousands of attendees clad in vibrant orange construction safety vests to demonstrate the unity and collective $2.2 trillion impact of the U.S. construction sector — whose companies and workers influence transportation, resource mining, sports venues, civic and cultural monuments, and countless other facets of daily life.CONEXPO-CON/AGG, held every three years, is March 3-7, 2026, and attracts nearly 140,000 attendees and over 2,000 exhibitors from around the globe centered around the latest technology, innovations and solutions from companies such as Volvo, CASE Construction, HYUNDAI and others. Its 2026 speakers on groundbreaking industry topics include Caterpillar, John Deere, AWS, Autodesk and more.“This record attempt is more than a number — it’s a celebration of the advances, hard work, innovation and dedication of everyone in the construction industry,” said Dana Wuesthoff, Show Director of CONEXPO-CON/AGG. “We want to honor those who build our cities, roads, railways, airports, stadiums and monuments and highlight how their efforts touch every aspect of society. This record is particularly important to us as safety is and always will be of utmost priority for the industry and the people who make this work possible.”Participants in the record-breaking attempt will receive commemorative safety vests and be recognized for their role in this historic gathering. For more information about CON-EXPO-CON/AGG and its schedule of events, visit www.conexpoconagg.com “We are excited to host this extraordinary moment as the construction community comes together to celebrate its innovation, sustainability advances, workforce investments and set a new world record in the heart of Las Vegas,” said Michael Empric, Official Adjudicator at GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS.About CONEXPO-CON/AGGHeld every three years, CONEXPO-CON/AGG is the must-attend event for construction industry professionals. The show features the latest equipment, products, services and technologies for the construction industry, as well as industry-leading education. CONEXPO-CON/AGG is owned in partnership with NRMCA, NSSGA and AEM and managed by AEM. The next CONEXPO-CON/AGG will be held March 3-7, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information on CONEXPO-CON/AGG, visit https://www.conexpoconagg.com. About the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM)AEM is the North America-based international trade group representing off-road equipment manufacturers and suppliers with more than 1,000 companies and more than 200 product lines in the agriculture and construction-related industry sectors worldwide. The equipment manufacturing industry in the United States supports 2.3 million jobs and contributes $316 billion to the economy every year.###

