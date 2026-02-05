Swing Swish & Score Golf Invitational Brings NBA All-Star Weekend Energy to Los Angeles
NBA legends, celebrities, and business leaders unite for a star-studded charity golf event during NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.
Hosted by Horace Grant through The Horace Grant Academy, in partnership with The Fathers Rights Educational Foundation and Cal Dental USA, Swing Swish & Score is a celebrity golf tournament designed to capture the energy of premier golf events while advancing a mission that extends far beyond sports.
At its core, this invitational is about empowering fathers, strengthening families, and building community. The Fathers Rights Educational Foundation exists to educate, uplift, and unite fathers from all backgrounds, breaking down barriers to equal parental involvement and reinforcing the family structure through knowledge, compassion, and accountability.
In communities across America today, fathers often face obstacles when navigating parental rights, custody challenges, and complex family systems. The Foundation works to provide education, outreach, awareness, and resources so that fathers can play a full and informed role in their children’s lives — fostering stronger relationships and stable family environments.
Swing Swish & Score is a celebration of that mission in action — a purposeful fusion of sports, philanthropy, and community that reflects the belief that strong families build stronger communities.
Star-Powered Field and Celebrity Presence
Adding national visibility and All-Star Weekend relevance, the invitational will be attended by a host of prominent figures from sports and entertainment, including:
Vernon Maxwell
Charles Oakley
Anthony Anderson
Alex Thomas
Making the event even more compelling for media and fans alike, Scottie Pippen and Byron Scott are scheduled to make special guest appearances, helping elevate the invitational into one of the must-see experiences of All-Star Weekend.
Event Details & Schedule
📍 Location:
South Hills Country Club
2655 S Citrus Street, West Covina, CA 91791
📅 Date: Monday, February 16, 2026
8:30 – 9:45 AM | Registration • Breakfast • Networking
• Player check-in
• Coffee & light breakfast
• Driving range & putting green open
• Meet & greet with celebrities & guests
• Photos & media opportunities
9:40 AM | Welcome & Call to Carts
• Hole assignments
• Quick announcements & rules
• Foundation welcome message
10:00 AM | SHOTGUN START
Tournament play begins
During Play:
• On-course contests: Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, Putting Challenge
• Beverage & snack carts available
• Sponsor activations throughout the course
2:30 – 3:15 PM | Lunch • Mixer
• Buffet lunch
• Networking & fellowship
• Scorecard submission
3:15 – 4:00 PM | Awards Ceremony
• Tournament winners
• Contest prizes
• Celebrity acknowledgments
• Closing remarks
A Cause Worth Celebrating
The Golf Invitational isn’t just a day on the greens — it’s an opportunity to amplify awareness about the importance of father involvement and family unity while blending entertainment with impact. Events like this help support the Foundation’s ongoing efforts to provide community events, workshops, educational tools, and advocacy platforms so fathers can navigate family systems with confidence and strength.
“We came together to create this event not only for competition and celebration, but to uplift fathers and strengthen families through awareness, education, and community support,” said Horace Grant, NBA Champion and Founder, The Horace Grant Academy. “This invitational is a reflection of why we all joined forces — to make a meaningful, lasting impact for fathers, children, and families across the country.”
Participation in Swing Swish & Score is limited and registration is open now.
To register, secure sponsorship opportunities, or learn more, visit https://events.golfstatus.com/event/swing-swish-score-golf-invitational .
James Jones
Cal Dental USA
+1 310-562-2932
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.