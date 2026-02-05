Swing Swish & Score Golf Invitational Brings NBA All-Star Weekend Energy to Los Angeles

NBA legends and celebrities gather during All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles for the First Annual Swing Swish & Score Golf Invitational at South Hills Country Club.

NBA legends, celebrities, and business leaders unite for a star-studded charity golf event during NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

This event is about supporting fathers, strengthening families, and using the power of sports to create positive change in our communities.” — Horace Grant, NBA Champion and Founder, The Horace Grant Academy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As NBA All-Star Weekend Los Angeles 2026 transforms the region into the center of sports, culture, and entertainment, a powerful new community event is teeing off just in time. On Monday, February 16, 2026, the First Annual Swing Swish & Score Golf Invitational takes place at South Hills Country Club in West Covina, bringing together NBA legends, celebrities, executives, families, and advocates for a day of competition, networking, and purpose.Hosted by Horace Grant through The Horace Grant Academy, in partnership with The Fathers Rights Educational Foundation and Cal Dental USA, Swing Swish & Score is a celebrity golf tournament designed to capture the energy of premier golf events while advancing a mission that extends far beyond sports.At its core, this invitational is about empowering fathers, strengthening families, and building community. The Fathers Rights Educational Foundation exists to educate, uplift, and unite fathers from all backgrounds, breaking down barriers to equal parental involvement and reinforcing the family structure through knowledge, compassion, and accountability.In communities across America today, fathers often face obstacles when navigating parental rights, custody challenges, and complex family systems. The Foundation works to provide education, outreach, awareness, and resources so that fathers can play a full and informed role in their children’s lives — fostering stronger relationships and stable family environments.Swing Swish & Score is a celebration of that mission in action — a purposeful fusion of sports, philanthropy, and community that reflects the belief that strong families build stronger communities.Star-Powered Field and Celebrity PresenceAdding national visibility and All-Star Weekend relevance, the invitational will be attended by a host of prominent figures from sports and entertainment, including:Vernon MaxwellCharles OakleyAnthony AndersonAlex ThomasMaking the event even more compelling for media and fans alike, Scottie Pippen and Byron Scott are scheduled to make special guest appearances, helping elevate the invitational into one of the must-see experiences of All-Star Weekend.Event Details & Schedule📍 Location:South Hills Country Club2655 S Citrus Street, West Covina, CA 91791📅 Date: Monday, February 16, 20268:30 – 9:45 AM | Registration • Breakfast • Networking• Player check-in• Coffee & light breakfast• Driving range & putting green open• Meet & greet with celebrities & guests• Photos & media opportunities9:40 AM | Welcome & Call to Carts• Hole assignments• Quick announcements & rules• Foundation welcome message10:00 AM | SHOTGUN STARTTournament play beginsDuring Play:• On-course contests: Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, Putting Challenge• Beverage & snack carts available• Sponsor activations throughout the course2:30 – 3:15 PM | Lunch • Mixer• Buffet lunch• Networking & fellowship• Scorecard submission3:15 – 4:00 PM | Awards Ceremony• Tournament winners• Contest prizes• Celebrity acknowledgments• Closing remarksA Cause Worth CelebratingThe Golf Invitational isn’t just a day on the greens — it’s an opportunity to amplify awareness about the importance of father involvement and family unity while blending entertainment with impact. Events like this help support the Foundation’s ongoing efforts to provide community events, workshops, educational tools, and advocacy platforms so fathers can navigate family systems with confidence and strength.“We came together to create this event not only for competition and celebration, but to uplift fathers and strengthen families through awareness, education, and community support,” said Horace Grant, NBA Champion and Founder, The Horace Grant Academy. “This invitational is a reflection of why we all joined forces — to make a meaningful, lasting impact for fathers, children, and families across the country.”Participation in Swing Swish & Score is limited and registration is open now.To register, secure sponsorship opportunities, or learn more, visit https://events.golfstatus.com/event/swing-swish-score-golf-invitational

