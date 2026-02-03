Diabetes Reversal Group Announces Partnership with Direct Fitness Collab to Support Long-Term Patient Success

New collaboration creates a seamless transition from diabetes reversal to sustainable health and longevity.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diabetes Reversal Group (DRG), the national leader in Type 2 Diabetes reversal, is proud to announce a new partnership with Direct Fitness Collab (DFC), a virtual fitness and wellness platform designed to support patients in maintaining long-term lifestyle change after completing DRG’s diabetes reversal program.Through this collaboration, DRG graduates will now have access to Direct Fitness Collab as a next-step resource focused on sustainability, movement, and longevity. The partnership creates a continuous care pathway — from diabetes reversal to ongoing fitness and lifestyle support.“Direct Fitness Collab is a perfect transition for patients graduating from the reversal program and looking for support as they shift into a sustainability and longevity mindset,” said Dr. Landen Green, Founder of Direct Fitness Collab and Direct Primary Care physician. “This partnership allows patients to maintain their progress with structure, accountability, and expert guidance.”Diabetes Reversal Group is the only patented and clinically proven Type 2 Diabetes reversal program in the world, having helped over ten of thousand individuals reverse Type 2 Diabetes through its comprehensive approach. As more patients complete the program, DRG continues to expand its care ecosystem to support long-term outcomes.“Our program consistently delivers life-changing results, and we’re committed to supporting patients even after they complete reversal,” said Dr. Jeffrey Hockings, Founder & CEO of Diabetes Reversal Group. “Partnering with Direct Fitness Collab allows us to offer a natural continuation of care focused on sustainability and long-term wellness.”This collaboration reflects a shared mission between both organizations: empowering patients with accessible tools and guidance to achieve lasting lifestyle change and improved quality of life.

