Get My Auto Unifies DMS, CRM, and AI with Ava AI to Lead the Next Era of Intelligent Dealership Management

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get My Auto , a leading provider of automotive retail technology solutions, today announced the launch of its unified dealership management platform, integrating Dealer Management System (DMS) , Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and artificial intelligence through its proprietary Ava AI technology. The new platform is designed to help auto dealers streamline operations, improve decision-making, and deliver more personalized customer experiences in an increasingly digital marketplace.For years, dealerships have relied on disconnected systems to manage sales, service, marketing, and customer relationships. These fragmented tools often create inefficiencies, limit visibility, and prevent teams from fully leveraging their data. Get My Auto’s unified platform addresses these challenges by bringing DMS, CRM, and AI into a single, intelligent operating environment.“Dealerships today are under more pressure than ever to operate efficiently while meeting rising customer expectations,” said Amir Razavi, Founder and CEO of Get MyAuto. “By unifying core dealership systems and embedding Ava AI into daily workflows, we are giving dealers a smarter, faster, and more connected way to run their businesses and serve their customers.”At the center of the platform is Ava AI for auto dealers , Get MyAuto’s advanced artificial intelligence engine designed specifically for automotive retail. Ava AI analyzes dealership data in real time, supports sales and service teams with intelligent recommendations, automates routine tasks, and enables more personalized communication across the customer lifecycle.With the integrated platform, dealers can:Access a unified view of inventory, customer records, sales activity, and service historyReduce manual data entry and operational frictionImprove lead management, follow-up, and conversion ratesGain actionable insights from AI-powered analyticsDeliver consistent, personalized customer experiences across channelsThe platform also supports more informed management decisions by providing leadership teams with real-time visibility into performance, trends, and opportunities for improvement.“AI is no longer a future concept for automotive retail. It is becoming a competitive necessity,” added Razavi. “Our goal is to make advanced intelligence practical and accessible for dealers of all sizes, without adding complexity to their operations.”Get My Auto’s unified system is designed to integrate seamlessly with existing dealership workflows while providing the flexibility to scale as businesses grow. The platform supports independent dealers, dealer groups, and enterprise automotive organizations seeking to modernize their technology infrastructure.Early adopters of the platform have reported improvements in operational efficiency, faster response times to customer inquiries, and stronger alignment between sales, service, and marketing teams.As digital transformation accelerates across the automotive industry, Get My Auto continues to invest in AI-driven innovation, data integration, and dealer-focused product development. The company’s roadmap includes expanded predictive analytics, enhanced customer engagement automation, and deeper integration with third-party automotive systems.“Dealers who succeed in the next decade will be those who can turn data into action and technology into real business results,” said Razavi. “With this platform, we are helping our partners lead that transformation.”About Get My AutoGet My Auto is an AI-powered automotive technology company providing integrated DMS, CRM, and intelligent automation solutions for modern dealerships. Built specifically for automotive retail, the Get My Auto platform helps dealers streamline operations, improve customer engagement, and drive sustainable growth through data-driven insights and advanced artificial intelligence.For more information, visit: https://dealers.getmyauto.com

