Ambassador Mirošič at the Slovenian Heritage Night – NBA Game Between the LA Lakers and the Washington Wizards

SLOVENIA, February 2 - Slovenian Heritage Night was also attended by fans from the Slovenian community in Washington and the surrounding area, who watched the pre-game warm-ups of both teams. The spotlight was on Slovenian star Luka Dončić of the LA Lakers, who recorded a triple-double by halftime and finished the game with 37 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds, establishing himself as the game’s standout player.

Dončić is undoubtedly one of the greatest promoters of Slovenian sport and Slovenia around the world.

