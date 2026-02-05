Golden Years LLC Expands to Meet Growing Demand for Home Care and Residential Services in Nashville, Tennessee

Golden Years LLC Typhanee Fitzgerald, CEO, Golden Years

An infusion of capital made by local business leader boosts growth momentum

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golden Years LLC Personal Home Care (“Golden Years”), Middle Tennessee’s premier home care and community living support provider, announces today that it is expanding its operations in the Nashville area to help meet the growing demand for high-quality care for Tennessee’s elderly and intellectually and/or developmentally disabled populations. For that purpose, Golden Years has received an infusion of capital by local business leader, Robert A. Frist, Jr., to further support and expand the Company’s services in Middle Tennessee.Founded by Nashville-native Typhanee Fitzgerald, Golden Years’ services have always focused on empowering elderly people and those with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities (I/DD) to lead a fully supported, independent life where they feel most at home—in their own space and community. That is being achieved by Golden Years through two separate services: personal home care and community living support via residential living arrangements. The capital expansion made by Mr. Frist expands the capabilities of both services to accelerate the strong growth momentum being achieved by Golden Years.“The need for quality home care and home choices is urgent in Tennessee for some of our most vulnerable populations—and that’s what we’re providing at Golden Years,” said Typhanee Fitzgerald, CEO, Golden Years. “Approximately 1.2 million Tennesseans are currently age 65 or older, while approximately 160,000 Tennesseans experience intellectual and/or developmental disabilities. Whether its in-home personal care provided by a qualified non-medical caregiver or a residential home providing semi-independent living environments with staff available 24/7, Golden Years is significantly improving the lives of our clients. We treat everyone as if they were a member of our own family.”In the fourth quarter of 2025, Golden Years expanded its residential options for community living support (CLS) in Nashville, Tennessee with its third such home. The new home for CLS-eligible individuals adheres to the family model of residential support services, made available via a state-wide program managed by TennCare in Tennessee. The CLS service provides an alternative living arrangement in homes within the community where trained caregivers offer hands-on assistance, supervision, and support services to residents. These resources promote quality and cost-effective care coordination for residents with sometimes chronic, complex healthcare and social service needs.Typhanee Fitzgerald, CEO, Golden Years, added, “I believe life is best lived fully and freely, surrounded by the familiarity of home and the support of community—and that passion is what drives us at Golden Years to support Tennesseans who may be facing the challenges that come with older age or living with intellectual/developmental disabilities. The infusion of capital is enhancing our ability to do that right now as we grow the Company in the coming months and years.”About Golden YearsNashville, Tennessee-based Golden Years LLC is a trusted provider of personalized in-home care and residential services dedicated to helping seniors and individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities live safely and comfortably in their own homes or a family-model residential environment. Our caregivers deliver compassionate assistance with daily activities, medication reminders, and specialized care plans tailored to each client’s needs. With a commitment to dignity, independence, and quality, Golden Years serves individuals and families across Middle Tennessee. Our team is trained to meet state and federal standards, ensuring compliance and excellence in every interaction. For more information about Golden Years’ home care or residential services, go to: www.loveyourgoldenyears.com or call 615-369-0614.

