Paynes Plumbing & Electric of Knoxville Dispatches Teams After Record East Tennessee Deep Freeze

Paynes Plumbing & Electric

John Payne Highlights Permanent No-Fee Policy for Travel and Diagnostics to Support Tennessee Homeowners with Plumbing Issues

Whether a plumber is heading out to Maryville, Sevierville, or right here in Knoxville, we never charge a fee just to show up.” — John Payne

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the recent surge of sub-zero temperatures across East Tennessee, Paynes Plumbing & Electric has launched an expansive emergency response initiative to assist residents facing the aftermath of the deep freeze. As a premier plumber in Knoxville, the company is reminding the community that they never charge diagnostic or travel fees, ensuring homeowners can assess damage from frozen pipes without an immediate financial barrier.The company’s signature "Service First" model is a permanent fixture of their business philosophy. This means there is never a charge for a professional plumber or electrician to travel to a home, perform an initial inspection, and provide a comprehensive, itemized quote. The only time a fee is applied during the evaluation phase is if specialized, labor-intensive equipment is required to physically locate a hidden problem, such as utilizing hydro jetting to clear a path or a fiber-optic camera to navigate through a sewer line."We understand that our neighbors are under immense stress after this cold snap," says John Payne, Licensed Plumber. "In our view, nobody should have to pay a fee just to find out what is wrong with their home or their health. Whether we are heading out to Maryville, Sevierville, Corryton, or right here in Knoxville, we never charge you just to show up. We want to make it as easy as possible for our neighbors to get their water back on safely and affordably. We live and work in this community, and we believe in taking care of each other during these seasonal challenges."Specialized Recovery and Plumbing SolutionsThe recent deep freeze and cold snap has caused unique challenges for East Tennessee’s residential infrastructure. Beyond immediate pipe bursts, the rapid expansion and contraction of the ground during freeze-thaw cycles can lead to catastrophic slab leaks and septic system failures. Paynes Plumbing & Electric utilizes advanced leak detection and specialized equipment to find hidden water intrusions without the need for unnecessary demolition of walls or flooring.Their full suite of professional plumbing & electrical services include:-Septic Tank Repairs & Installations: Cold weather can cause ground shifting that damages septic baffles or collapses old tanks. The team handles minor repairs, routine maintenance, and complete system replacements.-Hydro Jetting: This process uses high-pressure water to clear the most stubborn ice blockages, grease, or debris in main lines and drain fields that traditional snaking cannot reach.-Slab Leak Detection: Utilizing non-invasive technology to pinpoint pressurized water leaks under concrete foundations, preventing structural damage.-Whole-Home Repiping: For older homes with failing infrastructure, the team provides full upgrades using modern, frost-resistant materials like PEX or high-grade copper.-Water Heater Services: Expert repair for traditional tanks and energy-efficient tankless units, which are often pushed to their limits during winter months.-Generator Transfer Switch Installations: Homeowners can install a transfer switch to power their home during furture power outages, and get advice on power loads as well as safety best practices.Serving the Greater 50-Mile Radius around Knoxville with Plumbing & Electrical ServicesBased in Knoxville, Paynes Plumbing & Electric applies this permanent no-fee policy to a massive 50-mile service area. This ensures that residents in rural or semi-rural areas, who often face high travel surcharges from other companies, receive the same transparent pricing as those in the city center. The team frequently services communities including:-Maryville and Alcoa-Harriman and Kingston-Sevierville, Pigeon Forge, and Gatlinburg-Lenoir City and Loudon-Morristown and Jefferson CityHomeowners who suspect water leaks after pipes have thawed, septic problems, or any other plumbing issues should call to schedule an appointment.About Paynes Plumbing & ElectricPaynes Plumbing & Electric is a family-owned plumbing company in Knoxville, TN . Led by John Payne, a Licensed Plumber, the firm offers 24/7 support and fee-free diagnostics across East Tennessee. Their mission focuses on durable, safe solutions and high-standard craftsmanship.The highly rated plumbing company maintains an A+ accreditation with the BBB of Greater East Tennessee. This top rating signifies ethical practices and high service standards. For homeowners, it ensures a documented commitment to transparency and professional conflict resolution.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.