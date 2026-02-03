Mob Life: The Private World of Capone, Lansky, Gotti & Castellano Examines Four Infamous Gangsters

New unique nonfiction book by Jay Robert Baer focuses on personal lives, wealth, and family, not criminal cases.

Mob Life looks beyond crimes and case files to the personal lives, family, and wealth of four well-known gangsters.” — Jay R Baer

NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Jay Robert Baer has released Mob Life: The Private World of Capone, Lansky, Gotti & Castellano, a nonfiction book that explores the personal lives of four of the most well-known gangsters in American history.

The book examines Al Capone, Meyer Lansky, John Gotti, and Paul Castellano through a lens that moves away from criminal case histories and law enforcement narratives. Instead, Mob Life focuses on how these men lived day to day, including their wealth, habits, family life, and personal outlook.

According to Baer, the book is intended for readers with a strong interest in organized crime history who are looking for details that are often overlooked in traditional mob-related books. The emphasis is on lifestyle and personal behavior rather than crimes, arrests, or investigations.

Each of the four figures covered represents a different era and public profile within organized crime history. By examining them together, the book highlights contrasts in personal habits, public image, and private life across decades.

Mob Life: The Private World of Capone, Lansky, Gotti & Castellano is available through the author’s official website and related publishing outlets.

