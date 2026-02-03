Core Education named a winner of the 2025 Breakthrough Culture Awards, top employer and growing company

Core Education was named a 2025 Culture Award Winner and top company to work for in the United States.

At Core, culture isn’t an initiative, it’s an operating system. People crave work that matters, making a difference, and connection to the greater good. Core's culture makes career goals achievable.” — Dr. Maria Wayne, Chief People Officer, Core Education

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A 2025 Maya Breakthrough Culture Award Winner, Core Education has been named one of the best growing companies and people-first places to work for in the U.S. The acknowledgement honors Core’s commitment to create and sustain a culture of innovation and an environment where its people thrive, even as it rapidly expands.A panel of evaluators named Core Education an awardee after assessing a pool of 5,000 applicants. Interviews with 20,000 employees at companies nationwide also informed the selection of contenders for the 2025 Culture Award. Criteria considered included Core’s commitment to creating a positive culture and the specific practices that ensure it is realized, how the team feels about working for Core, and Core’s ability to attract top talent.“We are deeply honored to be included among the 2025 Breakthrough Culture Award winners and considered a top employer where people love to work,” said Core Education CEO, Kamalika Sandell. “The distinction proves that Core Education prioritizes people and that when people matter, they don’t just work — they build because we recognize their value, expertise, and vital contribution to transforming institutions and, ultimately, communities.”As an early-stage, high-growth professional services Public Benefit Corporation with a mission to help small and medium U.S. private higher-education institutions remain independent and financially sound, Core’s effectiveness is directly correlated to a culture that creates meaning, mastery, and momentum. Core’s culture is rooted in an impact-driven business model, one designed to engage and reward passionate, committed employees.“At Core, culture isn’t an initiative, it’s an operating system,” said Core Education Chief People Officer, Dr. Maria Wayne. “People crave work that matters, making a difference, and connection to the greater good. Core’s culture is the platform that makes these career goals achievable.”Core Education is a public benefit corporation with a mission to help small and mid-sized institutions transform their business model. By creating a culture of prosperity, Core leverages its economies of scale to achieve operational effectiveness, technological efficiency, and market expansion implemented through innovative shared services. For more information, please visit www.core.edu

