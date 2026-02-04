AWS Roofing Shares Expert Tips on Preparing Your Roof for Hurricane Season

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As hurricane season approaches, AWS Roofing, a leading provider of residential and commercial roofing solutions, is taking a proactive stance on community safety. Today, the company released a comprehensive 5-step hurricane preparation checklist designed to help homeowners identify potential vulnerabilities and protect their greatest investment before the first storm clouds gather.

With "hurricane roof preparation" searches spiking as homeowners look for ways to fortify their properties, AWS Roofing aims to bridge the gap between awareness and action.

“We see it every year—homeowners waiting until a storm is named to check their roofs,” said the leadership team at AWS Roofing. “Our goal is to provide the peace of mind that comes with being prepared. A few simple visual checks today can prevent catastrophic water intrusion and structural failure during a major weather event.”

To assist the community, AWS Roofing recommends the following 5-Step Hurricane Readiness Checklist:

1. Clear the Perimeter: Trim all tree branches away from the roofline. AWS Roofing strongly recommends hiring a licensed and insured professional for this task to avoid accidental damage or injury.

2. Ensure Proper Drainage: Remove all debris from the roof and gutters. This prevents water from backing up, which is a leading cause of leaks and interior water damage during heavy tropical downpours.

3. Inspect for Structural Decay: Visually check soffit and fascia boards for rotted wood. Rotted wood can compromise the fasteners that hold eave metal in place; if these fail, high winds can get under the eaves and shear off roofing materials entirely.

4. Conduct a Visual Material Audit: * Tile/Metal: Check for missing tiles or rusted/missing fasteners.

4a. Shingle/Flat: Look for damaged shingles or punctures and open seams in flat roof membranes.

4b. Fixtures: Ensure vents and skylights are securely fastened and free of rust.

5. Secure Emergency Supplies: Purchase a heavy-duty tarp now. Because roofing companies rarely stock a large abundance of tarps, having one on hand ensures your home can be protected immediately if damage occurs.

AWS Roofing emphasizes that all homeowner inspections should be visual only. Homeowners should never remove roofing components or accessories to examine underlying areas, as this can create new leaks or safety hazards.

Recognizing that many residents are unable to safely access their roofs, AWS Roofing has officially launched its “free inspection” service. This professional evaluation provides a detailed assessment of a roof’s current condition and identifies necessary repairs to maximize storm resistance.

“We realize that not everyone is comfortable on a ladder,” AWS Roofing leadership added. “Our new inspection service is designed to give homeowners a professional eye on their roof, ensuring they are as ready as possible for whatever the season brings.”



About AWS Roofing: AWS Roofing is a premier roofing contractor serving Florida residents with high-quality craftsmanship and reliable service. Specializing in shingle, metal, tile, and flat roof systems, AWS Roofing is committed to helping homeowners protect their properties through expert repairs, installations, and preventative maintenance.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.