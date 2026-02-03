John Lakin and Friends Bring ‘Redemption Song’ to Harbison Theatre

Harbison Theatre will present John Lakin and Friends: Redemption Song, a powerful evening of gospel music celebrating freedom, hope and redemption.

IRMO, SC, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College will present John Lakin and Friends: Redemption Song, a powerful evening of gospel music celebrating freedom, hope and redemption, on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.The performance features John Lakin, a national gospel recording artist and celebrated praise and worship leader, alongside an ensemble of established and independent vocalists. Redemption Song brings together heartfelt hymns, spirituals and gospel favorites that have supported audiences through life’s challenges and uplifted communities with the message of perseverance and faith.Lakin is widely known throughout the Southeast for his work as a worship leader and Gospel ambassador. His weekly John Lakin and Friends television program airs every Sunday on WACH FOX 57, where he shares his passion for gospel music and provides a platform for artists across the region to showcase their talents. Over the years, Lakin has built a reputation for assembling rich vocal harmonies and spirited performances rooted in traditional gospel while embracing diverse musical influences.“We are thrilled to welcome John Lakin and Friends back to Harbison Theatre,” said Kristin Cobb, executive director of Harbison Theatre. “Their performances embody the deep emotional power of gospel music and the unifying spirit it brings to our community. Redemption Song is not only a concert but a celebration of hope, resilience and shared experience, and we know audiences will leave lifted and inspired.”The concert will be led by music director Djuwaun Diggs. Highlights include Roy Ladson and Revelation, with Ladson continuing a family legacy as the brother of renowned guitarist Steve Ladson. Additional performers include Derrick Bull, Zanobia Joell, Laura Wilson, Kimberly Sumter, Jerme Johnson, Talysha Jones, Lamar Wilson and Britny Holliday, with emerging talent showcased through the Young Friends ensemble, featuring Kailyn Jamison, Prince Jacobs (PJ), Alana Inez, KJ Lemon, Juliet Nelson and Zaccheaus Brown.Ticket Discounts and BundlesGeneral admission is $25Students, seniors (60+), and military personnel receive a $5 discount on Signature Series shows at checkout.Group discounts are also available when purchasing 10 tickets or more to one performance.Bundled discounts are available when purchasing tickets for three or more shows at once.For tickets and details, contact the Box Office at 803.407.5011 or visitAbout John LakinJohn Lakin is a nationally recognized gospel recording artist, worship leader and television host known for his powerful vocals and heartfelt ministry. Based in South Carolina, Lakin is the creator and host of John Lakin and Friends, a weekly gospel television program airing on WACH FOX 57 that showcases both established and emerging artists. With a deep-rooted passion for traditional and contemporary gospel music, Lakin’s performances celebrate faith, resilience and the unifying power of praise.About Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical CollegeHarbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College offers programs and productions that encourage reflection, examination, and discovery; and provide entertainment, education, and opportunity to professionals, learners, and community members in all stages of life.About Midlands Technical CollegeMidlands Technical College (MTC) is an eight-location, two-year comprehensive community college serving Richland, Lexington, and Fairfield counties in South Carolina. The college provides higher education opportunities that stimulate the local economy by generating a world-class workforce and enhancing the social vitality of the community. MIDLANDSTECH.EDU.# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.