Department of Health issues notice of intent to deny license of health care facility (02-03-2026)

For immediate release: February 3, 2026 (26-017)

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has issued notice of intent to deny a licensing application on the following health care facility in our state.

The Department of Health issued a notice of intent to deny a licensing application for Pathway to Purpose, LLC (BHA.FS.61667366) located at 3315 S 62nd St. Tacoma, WA 98409-4107 in December 2025. The notice of intent to deny was issued for failure to comply with WAC 246-341-0300 agency licensure and certification-general information and WAC 246-341-0335 – agency licensure and certification-denials, suspensions, revocations, and penalties.

The facility applied for licensure as a behavioral health agency that contained the physical location of the facility, then later filed an amended application changing their physical location. When the department visited the facility, it discovered the facility’s address was an AirBnB. The facility indicated that they would cease operation of the AirBnB, and upon a re-visit the department found that the interior pictures of the building did not align with the physical address of the facility. The facility has not clearly stated the physical location for this facility, so the licensing application is denied.

The facility has 28 days to file a response. The public will be updated as needed.

