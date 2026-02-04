Right Toyota Funds Grant Supporting “Home for Hope” Initiative Through The C.A.R.E. Organization.” — Jane D’Amelio

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Right Toyota is proud to announce its recent success and continued commitment to community impact through the funding of a grant in support of Home for Hope, an initiative led by The C.A.R.E. Organization. This grant will help provide safe, stable housing for a young woman named Hope as she takes critical steps toward healing and independence.Hope is a 21-year-old survivor whose resilience stands as a testament to the enduring strength of the human spirit. Over the past year, she experienced homelessness, living out of her car after fleeing an unstable home environment marked by years of abuse and neglect. Despite immense adversity, Hope has continued to show determination, positivity, and an unwavering belief in a better future.While Hope is no longer a child, her journey began in childhood trauma—underscoring a vital truth: the impact of child abuse does not end at age 18. At The C.A.R.E. Organization, the mission extends beyond protecting children to supporting survivors as they work toward stability, dignity, and long-term healing.Through the Home for Hope initiative, The C.A.R.E. Organization is proud to share that an apartment has been secured for Hope. The current goal is to ensure her housing stability for the coming year by raising funds to cover rent. A contribution of $1,000 provides one month of housing, allowing Hope the security she needs to focus on recovery, employment, and rebuilding her life.Hope aspires to return to college and pursue a career in social work, with the goal of supporting children who have endured hardships similar to her own. This grant, along with community support, provides the foundation she needs to move forward with confidence.Right Toyota and The C.A.R.E. Organization extend their sincere gratitude to all donors—both large and small—whose generosity made this initiative possible. Every contribution plays a meaningful role in creating lasting change.For more information about the Home for Hope initiative or partnership opportunities, please contact:Jane D’Amelio, Director of Philanthropy and Strategic Partnerships ~ Right ToyotaJtenaglia@righttoyota.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.