New staffing plans and faster response times align with rising homeowner expectations and seasonal pest surges

We’re seeing greater demand for clarity and consistency in this area” — Matthew West

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Pest Co., a locally owned pest control provider, has announced expanded staffing and service capabilities across Santa Cruz County in response to increased demand for rapid, eco-conscious pest solutions . The development comes as local homeowners face a rise in pest activity linked to shifting weather patterns and new statewide restrictions on chemical rodenticides.The company, known for its family-safe pest control approach, is preparing for a busy spring by hiring additional technicians and scaling operations in high-demand areas such as Aptos, Capitola, and Corralitos. These changes aim to meet the growing urgency among residents seeking same-day or next-day pest management services.“We’re seeing greater demand for clarity and consistency in this area,” said Matthew West, owner of West Pest Co. “This effort responds to those expectations in a practical way.”Regulatory Shifts Influence Treatment MethodsCalifornia’s Poison-Free Wildlife Act, which bans anticoagulant rodenticides, is driving significant changes in rodent management. In place of chemical baits, providers must now rely on exclusion, trapping, and preventive techniques. These methods align with a broader public preference for sustainable pest control: recent observations indicate that a majority of homeowners are actively seeking eco-friendly solutions for their homes.West Pest Co. has adapted its service model accordingly, emphasizing Integrated Pest Management (IPM) practices and offering treatments that prioritize safety for children, pets, and wildlife. Their rodent services now focus on sealing entry points and deploying humane traps, in compliance with new environmental standards.Local Trends Reinforce the Need for SpeedAcross the region, service calls for rodents, wasps, and gophers have surged, partly due to mild winters and increased post-rain vegetation. This has heightened consumer demand for faster pest control responses. In Santa Cruz County, most homeowners now expect a provider to respond within hours of detecting a pest issue, particularly for threats like yellowjacket nests or interior rodent sightings.West Pest Co. reports an average response time of 1–4 hours for urgent service requests, with same-day service available for emergencies such as wasp infestations near high-traffic areas or children’s playsets.Expanded Coverage for Niche and Preventive ServicesTo accommodate rising demand, the company is expanding both geographically and operationally. In addition to core pest control offerings, such as treatments for ants, spiders, fleas, ticks, and cockroaches, West Pest Co. provides services not commonly addressed by larger firms, including:• Rodent exclusion and proofing without toxic baits Gopher barrier installation to protect gardens and lawns• Interior treatments for pet-related pest issues (e.g., flea hotspots, aphid trails)• Eco-safe sprays for aphids, whiteflies, and other plant-damaging pestsWhile these services are tailored to seasonal demand, rodents remain a year-round issue in the Santa Cruz area. Rainy conditions often drive them indoors, while outdoor pest activity increases during warmer months. West Pest Co.’s scheduling and staffing model reflects this seasonality, allowing flexible deployment of technicians based on current field trends.Community Response and Local VisibilityLocal engagement remains a cornerstone of the company’s growth strategy. As of early 2026, West Pest Co. is enhancing its visibility through community reviews and optimized digital presence. Customers are encouraged to leave feedback via postcard or email, supporting the company's emphasis on transparency and trustworthiness in an industry where impersonal service and long-term contracts have drawn increasing criticism.To further improve access and education, the company is publishing videos and digital guides on topics such as identifying pest entry points, interpreting seasonal pest patterns, and choosing between one-time and year-round service plans.About West Pest Co.West Pest Co. provides pest control solutions throughout Santa Cruz County, including safe treatments for rodents, ants, wasps, interior pests, and garden infestations. The company offers eco-friendly and conventional treatment options, with no-contract plans and fast, local service. Based in Santa Cruz, West Pest Co. focuses exclusively on residential and light commercial clients.For more information, visit www.westpestco.com or contact westpestco@gmail.com.Contact:West Pest Co.Phone: 831-430-8402Email: westpestco@gmail.comWebsite: https://www.westpestco.com Address: P.O. Box 2528, Santa Cruz, CA 95062West Pest Co. is a Santa Cruz-based pest control provider offering eco-friendly and conventional services for residential and commercial properties across Santa Cruz County.

