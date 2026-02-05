Logo Sensedia

Sensedia doubles partner revenue and jumpstarts 2026 managing and governing diverse and complex AI ecosystems

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sensedia , a Brazilian multinational specializing in APIs and integrations, recorded 100% growth in revenue from its partner program in 2025 and 25% global growth for the company. Fueled by a robust partnership strategy, new product launches, and the expansion of Open Finance, this growth advances Sensedia’s mission to enable a more digital, connected, and open world.Sensedia is currently empowering U.S. institutions to use Open Finance as a strategic growth lever while bridging the gap between legacy systems and AI-driven agility. This momentum extends to Southeast Asia, where strategic investments are shaping the next generation of digital infrastructure.“We do more than manage APIs; we empower industries like finance and healthcare to unlock their data and thrive within highly regulated ecosystems. Our composable architecture turns complex innovation into a decisive competitive advantage and a superior customer experience,” said Lisa Arthur, SVP of Sensedia US & APAC.Strategic VisionSensedia aims to mirror its record partner-driven success in 2026 while solidifying its leadership in API governance. The company’s roadmap targets: AI Agent Governance : Through its AI Gateway, Sensedia manages the massive AI-driven surge in API consumption—projected by Gartnerto grow 30% by 2028 due to AI agents - ensuring security and centralized control. API Management across Multiple Gateways : Sensedia's API Management platform was awarded the highest score by GartnerCritical Capabilities in API management and governance across multiple gateways, essential for managing architectures in more complex environments, distributed agents, and MCP servers encapsulating databases.According to Kleber Bacili, CEO and Co-founder of Sensedia, “in a future with more complex environments, such as multiple gateways, agents on diverse platforms, and MCP servers, governance becomes a critical factor. Our leadership position in this capability puts us well-positioned to drive digital strategy in Latin America and beyond."Global RecognitionSensedia's recognition as a Challenger in Gartner's 2025 Magic Quadrant™, and its global ranking as the top 1 in Governance in the consultancy's Critical Capabilities report, reinforces its ability to advance toward Federated API Governance models.Marcilio Oliveira, Co-founder of Sensedia, reinforces: “Our focus for 2025 was twofold: maintaining operational excellence while accelerating our AI and multi-gateway roadmap. As the market transforms, we aren't just reacting to change—we are leading it, ensuring our clients are ready for the next generation of digital integration in 2026.”Open Finance: Global ExpansionIn the U.S., the company is partnering with a visionary credit union innovator to set a new standard for industry modernization. Simultaneously, Sensedia continues to drive digital transformation in Southeast Asia, applying its global expertise to mature regional API ecosystems as the Malaysian government signals open banking regulation timelines.As part of its international expansion plan, Sensedia also expanded into Chile, a country that took a momentous step in modernizing its financial sector with the regulation that governs the Open Finance System (SFA) within the framework of the Fintech Law. The company is developing the Directory of Participants of the Open Finance System, which will be managed by the Financial Market Commission (Comisión para el Mercado Financiero in Spanish - CMF). As the technical enabler of this initiative, Sensedia has worked closely with the CMF, contributing its consultative and technological expertise to the design of the functional model and the creation of a robust and intuitive user experience.The 2025 Base and the Scale to 2026Strategic investments in cloud partnerships, specifically AWS and Oracle OCI, and key alliances with Stefanini, MC4 and Squadra were key factors to drive a 25% increase in global growth for Sensedia last year. The rapid adoption of Sensedia’s API Management and IPaaS platforms was propelled by shifting Open Finance regulations and the rise of AI. In 2025, industry leaders like Aeromexico, Banco Inter, and Ebanx all accelerated their digital journeys by trusting Sensedia to manage the complexity of complex ecosystems.About SensediaSensedia, a global leader in API management, integration, and microservices, empowers businesses to accelerate digital innovation. Our solutions enable agile, modern, and scalable architectures that unlock data, enhance digital experiences, expand business models, and connect complex ecosystems. Learn more at sensedia.com.

