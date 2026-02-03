Competitive Marketing Summit 2026: Master 'The Art of Competitive Marketing' in Denver

Competitive Marketing Summit

The 2026 Competitive Marketing Summit in Denver explores "The Art of Competitive Marketing" with keynotes by Renee Murphy and Ritu Kapoor on AI and strategy.

The Summit delivered immense value—from actionable learnings, to insights I’m excited to bring back and share. It also provided excellent networking. I'm truly grateful for conferences like this.” — Lanie Biggar, Dir Market & Competitive Intelligence - Epsilon

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Competitive Marketing Summit , the premier gathering for competitive intelligence (CI) leaders and product strategists, is proud to announce its 2026 conference, taking place from March 16–18, 2026, at the ART Hotel in Denver, Colorado. This year’s event centers on the provocative theme, "The Art of Competitive Marketing," challenging the industry to move beyond rigid formulas and embrace the creative craft of outmaneuvering rivals.In an era where data is ubiquitous but insight is rare, the 2026 Summit focuses on the "human" side of intelligence. The theme reflects a shift in the marketplace: while science provides the tools, it is the art of strategic execution—knowing when to pivot, how to interpret nuance, and where to apply pressure—that defines today’s market leaders.Keynote Speakers: Shifting Paradigms in Analyst Relations and AIThe 2026 Summit is anchored by two powerhouse keynote presentations from industry visionaries:Renee Murphy (Opening Keynote): "Inside the Analyst Mind" A former Principal Analyst at Forrester and Verdantix, Renee Murphy brings over a decade of experience shaping vendor reputations. Her keynote will pull back the curtain on the analyst ecosystem, showing attendees how industry influencers research markets and evaluate vendors. Murphy will provide a proven framework for turning routine analyst engagements into a strategic competitive advantage.Ritu Kapoor (Day 2 Keynote): "Evolve or Be Outpaced" As the Chief Marketing Officer at Observe.AI and a member of the Forbes Communications Council, Ritu Kapoor is at the forefront of the agentic AI revolution. Her session will challenge the traditional "best practices" of marketing, revealing how the smartest brands are blending automation with intuition and data with daring creativity to rewrite their categories before the competition can catch up.A Convergence of Strategy and Creativity"At the Competitive Marketing Summit, we believe that competitive intelligence is more than just a spreadsheet; it’s a craft," said the event's organizers. "Hosting the event at the ART Hotel in downtown Denver is intentional. The venue’s focus on creativity and strategic design mirrors our 2026 theme. We are bringing together practitioners from companies like Dell, Red Hat, and Palo Alto Networks to share real-world strategies that drive results."Summit Highlights Include: Master-Class Workshops (March 16): Optional, intensive sessions for deep-dive learning into CI methodologies and HUMINT (Human Intelligence) ethics.Interactive Sessions: Focused on "The Art of the Pivot," asymmetrical data, and why disruption without differentiation is merely noise.Networking & "Birds of a Feather" Lunches: Opportunities for attendees to connect with subject matter experts and peers in an environment free of sales pitches. Registration and DetailsThe Competitive Marketing Summit is designed for corporate strategy and marketing professionals responsible for competitive intelligence, product marketing, and corporate planning.To register for the event or to view the full 2026 agenda, please visit competitivemarketingsummit.com.About the Competitive Marketing Summit The Competitive Marketing Summit is the leading community for competitive intelligence leaders, product marketers, and strategists. By focusing on real-world practitioners and proven strategies, the Summit provides a unique platform for professionals to connect, learn, and grow their careers by mastering the art and science of competition.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.