Manhattan Book Group Announces Gold Win for 'Tavern on the Edge of Time' in the 2026 Manhattan Book Awards

NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manhattan Book Group proudly announces that “ Tavern on the Edge of Time, Book Three of the Second Skin Sequence ” by Peter Darrach, has been awarded Gold in the 2026 Manhattan Book Awards . The honor recognizes exceptional storytelling, originality, and imaginative scope in contemporary publishing.Set in the year 2125, Tavern on the Edge of Time follows former asteroid miners Max Cody and Elaine Zhou as they navigate escalating crises across the Earth–Mars continuum. After extinguishing a war between Earth and Mars and returning from their first journey to the mysterious Tavern on the Edge of Time, the pair are pulled into a new challenge: helping establish a fledgling Martian colony orbiting Jupiter’s moon Callisto. Meanwhile, Earth extradites the war’s architect, ex-billionaire arms merchant Xanthus Rex, whose knowledge of Martian teleportation technology is exploited in a campaign of private revenge against Max, Mars, and the Callisto Colony.As alien entities leak from the Tavern into known space, Max’s enhanced abilities—granted after a near-fatal accident during an asteroid mining expedition—are tested to their limits. The arrival of the Assemblers, beings capable of animating matter itself, places humanity under unprecedented threat. Matters worsen when the Tavern grows unstable, its powerful proprietor having overstretched his abilities, opening portals between continua and unleashing even more alien forces. When the Assemblers’ overlord finally arrives, Max meets his greatest challenge yet, all while Elaine faces the imminent birth of their hybrid child. The result is a sweeping, high-concept science-fiction epic that combines cosmic scale with deeply personal stakes. Tavern on the Edge of Time is available now on Amazon.The Manhattan Book Awards is a year-round literary recognition program honoring outstanding books from independent and hybrid publishers worldwide. Titles are judged by an industry-experienced panel and evaluated on criteria including narrative strength, originality, production quality, and overall impact. Gold honors are reserved for books that exemplify excellence within their genre and demonstrate exceptional craft.“Tavern on the Edge of Time is exactly the kind of bold, imaginative science fiction the Manhattan Book Awards exists to spotlight,” said the independent judge assigned to the book at the Manhattan Book Awards. “Peter Darrach delivers a richly layered story that balances expansive world-building with genuine human emotion and high-stakes tension. We are proud to award this novel a Gold distinction in 2026.”About Manhattan Book GroupManhattan Book Group is a New York–based independent publishing organization dedicated to discovering, developing, and promoting exceptional voices across fiction and nonfiction. Through its publishing services, imprints, and literary recognition programs—including the Manhattan Book Awards—the company champions quality storytelling, professional standards, and meaningful visibility for authors worldwide.

