Onshore Mortgage, LLC Named Award-Winning Mortgage Broker for 2025

FAIRHAVEN, MA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onshore Mortgage LLC, a leading mortgage broker serving Massachusetts and Rhode Island, announced today that it has been named an award-winning broker for 2025, earning multiple prestigious industry honors that recognize excellence in performance, service, and operational efficiency.The awards highlight the achievements of Grant R. Menard, Loan Officer at Onshore Mortgage, whose results place him among the top-performing mortgage professionals in both Massachusetts and nationwide. These recognitions reflect a continued commitment to fast clear-to-close timelines, high-quality loan execution, and personalized service for homebuyers and homeowners.Among the 2025 honors earned by Onshore Mortgage and Grant R. Menard are recognition as a Top 1% Loan Officer Nationwide, a Top 20 Purchase Loan Officer in Massachusetts, and Fastest Refinance Closer, with clear-to-close timelines achieved in under 10 business days. Grant was also named an ASR Shining Star Award recipient, an honor that recognizes exceptional professionalism, loan quality, and consistency.“These awards are a direct result of the trust our clients place in us and the relationships we’ve built with our local real estate partners,” said Grant R. Menard, Loan Officer at Onshore Mortgage. “Our goal is always to make the mortgage process as fast, transparent, and stress-free as possible, while delivering results and competative rates that help our clients compete and win in today’s market.”In addition to its industry recognition, Onshore Mortgage is deeply committed to giving back to the local communities it serves. Over the past year, the company has donated more than $15,000 to local charities, schools, and youth athletic teams throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, supporting education, youth development, and community-based organizations.Onshore Mortgage has built a strong reputation throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island by combining local market expertise with industry-leading digital systems and communication. The firm works closely with first-time homebuyers, repeat buyers, refinancers, and real estate professionals to deliver customized mortgage solutions tailored to each client’s needs.The company’s focus on efficiency and proactive file management has resulted in consistently fast clear-to-close times, helping buyers strengthen their offers and giving sellers greater confidence at the closing table. These strengths have become increasingly important in competitive housing markets where speed and certainty can make the difference.In addition to purchase loans, Onshore Mortgage offers a broad range of mortgage loan options , including Conventional, FHA, VA, Jumbo, and USDA loan programs, as well as rate-and-term refinances, cash-out refinances, home equity loans, and streamlined refinance options designed to reduce documentation and shorten turnaround times when eligible. The firm also works extensively with self-employed borrowers , offering access to specialized wholesale lending programs that allow bank statement deposits to be used to document income in place of traditional tax returns for qualified clients.As Onshore Mortgage looks ahead to 2026, the firm remains focused on expanding access to homeownership, strengthening community partnerships, and continuing to raise the bar for service and execution in the local mortgage industry.For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact:Grant R. MenardPresidentOnshore Mortgage, LLCPhone: 508-801-4815Website: https://www.onshoremortgage.com Licensed as a Mortgage Broker by the Massachusetts Division of Banks NMLS# MB1995582Licensed by the Rhode Island Division of Banking NMLS# 20214235LBLicensed Mortgage Loan Originator - Grant R. Menard NMLS MLO #17308

