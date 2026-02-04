Masabi Acquires Passenger Technology Group - The Public Transportation Information and Ticketing Provider

Global Leader in SaaS Fare Collection Acquires UK-Based Ticketing Technology Developer to Accelerate Growth and Innovation for Customer Base

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Masabi, the global leader in enterprise-grade SaaS fare collection for public transport, today announced the acquisition of Passenger Technology Group Ltd, a UK-based passenger information and ticketing company. The acquisition further strengthens Masabi’s end-to-end mobility offering by combining its global fare collection, payments, and back-office solution, Justride, with Passenger’s award-winning expertise in white-label mobile applications, websites, and real-time information tools used by public transport authorities and operators across the UK. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Masabi will be exhibiting at Transport Ticketing Global in London, March 17th-18th, where it will be showcasing the capabilities from the two companies.“Passenger has cultivated an excellent reputation for delivering intuitive, high-quality digital experiences that put customers first,” said Brian Zanghi, CEO at Masabi. “By combining Passenger with Masabi’s offerings, we will accelerate our vision of a fully connected, cloud-based mobility platform that can serve both operators and passengers worldwide. This acquisition enhances our ability to support cities and transport authorities and operators as they modernize and move toward more seamless, data-driven mobility systems.”“This deal is the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Passenger,” said Tom Quay, CEO at Passenger Technology Group Ltd. “Masabi is a company that shares our focus on innovation, reliability, and improving public transport for both operators/authorities and passengers. Joining the global SaaS fare collection leader gives us the opportunity to scale our technology and bring the Passenger customer experience platform to new markets, while continuing to serve existing clients with the same commitment and agility they have come to expect.”One shared vision for the future of public transportMasabi and Passenger share a vision for the future of public transport - connected, customer-centric, and cloud-native - where every step of the journey works together seamlessly to elevate the transit experience. We continue in our mission to help transport authorities and operators globally deliver a truly end-to-end plan-pay-ride passenger experience combining mobile ticketing, account-based ticketing and open payments, including:● One connected journey: from planning and paying to boarding, updates, and support—digital experiences people enjoy using.● Frictionless access to transit: making it easier for more people to choose public transport through simple purchasing, clear information, and consistent experiences.● More resilient, modern operations: cloud-native systems that scale, adapt, and improve faster, reducing complexity for operators and authorities.● Smarter mobility through better data: enabling better informed decisions, more relevant passenger communications, and a continuous cycle of service improvement.● Innovation that compounds: combining Masabi’s fare collection leadership with Passenger’s expertise in customer information and experience design to bring new ideas to market faster.Continuity for ClientsMasabi and Passenger will work together to deepen product integration, expand functionality, and enhance support capabilities alongside the development of innovative new products while ensuring continuity of service for existing customers.About MasabiMasabi is modernising ticketing for public transport worldwide, supporting 200+ agencies and operators across eight countries - from major multimodal cities to local bus operators. Masabi delivers a modular, cost-effective, enterprise-grade SaaS alternative to legacy ticketing through Justride, its secure, reliable account-based ticketing platform. With extensive APIs, SDKs and pre-integrations, Justride is designed to be easy to implement, integrate and operate. Masabi’s open partner ecosystem gives agencies greater choice, reduces vendor lock-in and enables smarter, more accessible public transportation.About PassengerPassenger builds app technology to power sustainable transport, connecting people and their communities. The UK-based technology company delivers scalable digital technology to bus operators, driving towards a future where shared transport comes first. Products include mobile ticketing and passenger information apps and websites for public transport authorities and operators of all sizes.Working with approximately 100 public transport authorities and operators throughout the UK, Passenger facilitates over 100,000,000 journey plans annually on behalf of its clients — underscoring the importance of digital channels to the future of public transport.

