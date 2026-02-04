Logistics Recycling Inc. Launches SAFESHARPS, a Compliance-Ready Medical Sharps Disposal Solution Built for Businesses

SAFESHARPS provides secure, convenient medical sharps collection with mail-back disposal, helping reduce needlestick risk, ease employee and visitor concerns, and help provide responsible disposal practices across locations. SafeSharps 5 quart container Logistics Recycling is a full-service waste management company.

Mail-back medical sharps disposal helps protect employees, customers, and cleaning crews, while reinforcing workplace safety and sustainability commitments

SAFESHARPS is a visible commitment to health, safety, and sustainability. Offering secure disposal in the places people spend their day, businesses can help prevent injuries before they happen.” — Brent DuBois, CEO

WI, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logistics Recycling Inc. announced the launch of SAFESHARPS , a simple, compliant, and sustainable sharps-disposal solution for workplaces. Built for everyday environments such as offices and public-facing facilities, SAFESHARPS provides secure, convenient medical sharps collection with mail-back disposal, helping reduce needlestick risk, ease employee and visitor concerns, and standardize responsible disposal practices across locations.As self-injected medications become increasingly common, more people need safe disposal options outside traditional care settings. Studies show that more than 9 million Americans self-administer over 3 billion injections annually outside healthcare settings, and that the total is expected to more than double by 2030, making disposal access in everyday environments more critical than ever.“SAFESHARPS is more than just a box on the wall, it’s a visible commitment to health, safety, and sustainability,” said Brent DuBois, CEO Logistics Recycling Inc. “By offering a secure disposal option in the places people spend their day, worksites, offices, and customer-facing locations, businesses can help prevent injuries before they happen and show every person who walks through the door that they belong and are cared for.”SAFESHARPS is designed for businesses seeking to standardize sharps disposal across restrooms and other designated areas, with features that enhance operational efficiency and support compliance. SAFESHARPS is a cost-efficient, subscription-based, DOT- and USPS-certified all-in-one sharps disposal mail-back solution that includes a rugged, lockable, tamper-resistant wall-mounted sharps enclosure, plus end-to-end tracking and disposal documentation to support compliance with applicable federal, state, USPS, and DOT requirements.“From the beginning, we focused on clarity,” added Bryant Sears, COO & President of Logistics Recycling Inc. at SAFESHARPS. “Teams deserve a process that’s easy to follow and easy to audit, without slowing them down.”SAFESHARPS is now available nationwide. Organizations can learn more, request information, or get started at safesharps.com

