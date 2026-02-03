Fierce, Inc. Celebrates Women Entrepreneurs in Style with Viral Interactive Try-on Demo at Seattle’s 2026 Aurora Gala

Fierce Co-Founders Cindy Ball and Paula Cuneo

We were honored to participate in the Aurora Gala and be part of this vibrant entrepreneurial community. We loved sharing our try-on experience featuring Armoire gowns and received valuable feedback.” — Cindy Ball

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Female Founded, Fashion Tech start-up Fierce Entertainment Inc. brought style and interactivity as a sponsor of the Aurora Gala , held on January 23rd at the AI House at Pier 70. The black-tie event, which celebrated Seattle’s thriving entrepreneurship ecosystem and raised funds for the UW Buerk Center for Entrepreneurship, served as the launchpad for Fierce’s latest interactive technology.A highlight of the evening was the Fiercely virtual try-on and styling experience, a high-energy activation that allowed the city's top innovators and investors to see themselves styled in gala-worthy looks, including gowns available through the Armoire clothing rental service. The demonstration saw a continuous queue throughout the night as attendees experimented with virtual vibes. “We were honored to participate in the Aurora Gala and be part of this vibrant entrepreneurial community. We loved sharing our try-on experience featuring Armoire gowns and received valuable feedback.” said Cindy Ball , CEO & Co-Founder of Fierce.The Aurora Gala brought together a powerhouse of local leaders including Industry leaders, including Ascend’s Kirby Winfield who noted the gala was a landmark night for the Seattle tech community to celebrate in style. Fierce Entertainment’s involvement underscores its commitment to supporting women founders and the innovation economy in the Pacific Northwest.About Fierce Entertainment Inc.Fierce Entertainment, Inc. is a female-founded fashion-tech company led by tech industry veterans from Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, and Activision Blizzard.Fiercely is their B2B AI retail platform that turns AI-powered try-on into shareable, shoppable content. Shoppers see themselves in products before buying, improving purchase confidence and empowering shoppers to find clothes they love and keep.Media Contact:Paula Cuneo, CMOFierce Entertainment Inc.paula@bfierce.com

