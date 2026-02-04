New Podcast Launches on World Cancer Day: Addresses Gaps. Men’s Cancer Education, Biomarker Testing, & Patient Advocacy

Image of the podcast cover: My Cancer, My Plan Podcast Promo Cover: Trials, Treatments, & Decisions... My Cancer, My Plan Episode one of "My Cancer, My Plan" Podcast Episode two of "My Cancer, My Plan" Podcast

Men’s Health Network debuts “My Cancer, My Plan” Podcast to help men navigate diagnosis, treatment decisions, and survivorship

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As World Cancer Day calls global attention to prevention, early detection, and equitable cancer care, Men’s Health Network today announced the launch of the My Cancer, My Plan Podcast , a new six-episode series focused on closing critical gaps in cancer education and decision-making for men.Men account for a disproportionate share of cancer deaths in the United States, contributing to the Lifespan Gender Gap. Men are less likely to seek timely care, ask questions, or receive advanced diagnostics such as biomarker and genetic testing, yet many men report feeling overwhelmed and underinformed immediately after diagnosis, a moment when treatment decisions are often made quickly and hold lasting consequences.The My Cancer, My Plan Podcast responds to the knowledge gap with practical, patient-centered conversations designed for men to help them better understand their diagnosis, explore treatment options, and advocate for care that reflects their unique situation, values, and life circumstances.Hosted by Men’s Health Network’s Mike Leventhal, also known as “Men’s Health Mike,” a leading men’s health advocate, the podcast features cancer patients, oncologists, researchers, and national experts discussing precision medicine, biomarker testing, mental health, survivorship, caregiver support, and navigating cancer as a man.“World Cancer Day this year is about access and empowerment,” said Mike Leventhal, Executive Director at Men’s Health Network. “Too many men are diagnosed with cancer and immediately expected to make complex decisions without clear, trusted guidance. This podcast is about slowing that moment down, helping men understand their options, and giving them the confidence to ask better questions or advocate for themselves.”A Podcast Built for a Critical Moment in Cancer CareThe podcast is built from the My Cancer, My Plan digital guide and website, a free educational resource developed to support men and caregivers navigating cancer. The campaign emphasizes the growing role of biomarker and genetic testing in cancer care, tools that can help tailor treatment, reduce unnecessary side effects, and expand access to targeted therapies or clinical trials.Despite their importance, many men never receive biomarker testing unless they ask, highlighting the need for accessible, plain-language education.“Cancer care is becoming more personalized, but patients cannot benefit from innovation if they do not know what to ask for,” said Jennifer Thompson, Vice President of Operations and Communications at Men’s Health Network. “This series helps men understand their cancer at a deeper level so they can participate meaningfully in their care alongside their care partners.”Podcast EpisodesEpisode 1: My Cancer, My Plan• Featured guests: Tom Butina, Pfizer; Roy Barnes• Focus: Living with cancer as a man, patient advocacy, and trusted cancer education• Why it matters: Men are often overwhelmed after diagnosis and unsure who or what to trust. This episode establishes why credible resources and patient voices are essential from day one.Episode 2: Know Your Code: Biomarkers & Genetic Testing 101• Featured guests: Katherine Baker, MD, Tennessee Oncology; Michael Holtz, Man Up To Cancer; Jon Treffert• Focus: Biomarkers explained in plain language and how testing informs treatment• Why it matters: Understanding cancer at the molecular level can change treatment paths and outcomes, yet many men are never informed about these options.Episode 3: The Side Effects Nobody Talks About• Featured guests: Jim Haselmaier; Akanksha Mehta, MD, Winship Cancer Institute, Emory University• Focus: Physical and emotional side effects and quality of life• Why it matters: Side effects affect mental health, relationships, and work, but men are often reluctant to speak up. This episode normalizes those conversations.Episode 4: Cancer Equity & the Change the Odds Initiative• Featured guests: Marianne Gandee, Pfizer; Arif Kamal, MD, American Cancer Society• Focus: Cancer equity, access to care, and national initiatives• Why it matters: Geography, income, and access continue to shape outcomes. Addressing these disparities is essential to improving survival for men nationwide.Episode 5: The Ones That Stay: The Caregiver Episode• Featured guests: Ken Phillips; Debbie Phillips• Focus: The caregiver experience and family dynamics• Why it matters: Caregivers are central to cancer care but often overlooked. This episode highlights cancer as a shared journey.Episode 6: Trials, Treatments, & Tough Decisions• Featured guest: Aisha Diallo, Patient Empowerment Network• Focus: Treatment decisions, clinical trials, and patient empowerment• Why it matters: Cancer decisions are complex and time sensitive. Understanding options helps men feel prepared rather than pressured.The My Cancer, My Plan Podcast is sponsored by Pfizer and supports broader efforts to expand men’s access to cancer education, biomarker testing, and personalized care.Where to Listen and Learn MoreThe podcast is available on all major podcast platforms and atThe free My Cancer, My Plan digital guide for men with cancer and caregivers is available atAdditional resources on biomarker and genetic testing and survivorship are available at:About Men’s Health NetworkMen’s Health Network is the nation’s oldest nonprofit dedicated to improving the health and well-being of men and boys through education, advocacy, research, and community engagement.

