Health and Medical Businesses Honored by City Beat News for Outstanding Patient Service and Satisfaction

Three businesses in the health industry were honored by City Beat News for providing outstanding service to patients and received consecutive Spectrum Awards.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- City Beat News recently honored three businesses in the health and medical field that have continued to provide high-level patient service and receive the highest satisfaction marks.Plastic Surgery Center of Huntsville, Inc. dba Dunagan, Yates & Alison Plastic Surgery Center, is dedicated to helping patients across the Tennessee Valley look and feel their best through cosmetic and reconstructive surgery as well as nonsurgical procedures. Providing compassionate and knowledgeable care, the team at Plastic Surgery Center of Huntsville combines medical excellence and informative counseling to ensure patients receive the best results. Its commitment to patients begins the moment they call for an appointment through the last postoperative visit. Patient care like this is why the center has earned 14 consecutive Spectrum Awards. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/psc-of-huntsville-Dunagan-Yates-Alison-PSC-Huntsville-AL Clearview Eye and Laser Medical Center in San Diego is led by Dr. Sandy T. Feldman, a luminary in vision correction. The center specializes in an array of procedures, including LASIK, SMILE (a minimally invasive laser vision correction procedure), EVO ICL™ (an advanced vision correction solution for patients with high prescriptions) and more. Dr. Feldman’s background as a corneal and refractive surgery expert gives her the ability to diagnose intricate visual problems and offer effective solutions. At Clearview Eye and Laser Medical Center, state-of-the-art technology meets personalized care, and each patient receives treatment tailored to their unique vision needs. The center has received high marks from patients, leading to 12 straight Spectrum Awards. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/Clearview-Eye-And-Laser-Medical-Center-San-Diego-CA Extraordinary Smile in Palo Alto, California, offers general and cosmetic dental services from routine cleanings and teeth whitening to veneers, implants and periodontal plastic surgery. The practice’s highly experienced team provides complete, concierge-level dental care focusing on healthy, gorgeous results in a stress-free, spa-like environment. The use of state-of-the-art equipment contributes to accurate diagnosis and treatment of patients’ dental issues. This high level of patient service has led to the practice earning 12 consecutive Spectrum Awards. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/EXTRAORDINARY-SMILE-ZAHRA-HAKIM-DDS-INC-PALO-ALTO-CA In its search for customer and patient service excellence, City Beat News is continually taking nominations for companies and service providers that offer top-notch service, granting the Spectrum Award to those that earn high rankings.In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, City Beat News uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer or patient experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the consumer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.Consumers value a legitimate source they can trust to help them find companies that will not only meet their needs, but also exceed their service expectations. The Spectrum Award is a great indicator of future customer and patient service.About City Beat News and The Stirling CenterThe Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org , recognizes service excellence in businesses and service providers such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News.City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.