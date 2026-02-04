Florida Professionals Association Announces 6th Annual Professionals in Paradise 2026 in Orlando

Florida Professionals Association

Florida Professionals Association announces the 6th Annual Professionals in Paradise 2026, July 30 to Aug 2 in Orlando. Registration now open at PIPOrlando.com.

Professionals in Paradise is Florida’s world-class business experience for connection, insight, and growth. Registration is now open, and we encourage early inquiries for PIP26.” — Andy Rodriguez

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida Professionals Association announced Professionals in Paradise 2026 (PIP26), its sixth annual statewide conference bringing together business owners, executives, and industry leaders from across Florida for four days of education, networking, and relationship-driven growth.

Taking place July 30 through August 2, 2026, at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Professionals in Paradise has become one of Florida’s most distinctive professional gatherings, blending practical business insight, curated connection, and an intentional resort-style environment designed to foster meaningful collaboration.

Now entering its sixth year, Professionals in Paradise serves as Florida Professionals Association’s flagship annual event, recognized for uniting decision-makers from across the state around the relationships, strategies, and resources that help businesses grow stronger, more resilient, and more connected in today’s evolving marketplace.

Unlike large-scale conferences built around crowds, Professionals in Paradise intentionally limits attendance to create an environment where real relationships can be forged. The experience is designed for business owners who value depth over volume, allowing meaningful conversations, authentic partnerships, and long-term professional connections to develop throughout the weekend.

Florida Professionals Association also announced Credas Advising Solutions and GEMRT Certified Public Accountants & Advisors as Title Sponsors for Professionals in Paradise 2026, reflecting the growing importance of strategic financial leadership, access to capital, and trusted advisory support for Florida’s expanding entrepreneurial ecosystem.

As Florida continues to rank among the nation’s fastest-growing states for new business formation and economic development, Professionals in Paradise has become an increasingly important environment for business owners seeking not only connection, but the expertise and partnerships required to scale sustainably.

Credas Advising Solutions is a borrower-focused finance advisory firm dedicated to helping business owners grow through smarter access to capital, strategic financial guidance, and long-term positioning. With more than 25 years of commercial banking and lending experience, Credas supports entrepreneurs before, during, and after financing across SBA lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, working capital, and expansion strategies.

Beyond lending, Credas is known for strengthening financial literacy and helping business owners understand what it means to be truly bankable, credible, and investment-ready.

“Business owners today need more than funding, they need a clear financial strategy and trusted guidance,” said Danais Perez of Credas Advising Solutions. “Professionals in Paradise brings together the right leaders and conversations, and we are proud to support Florida entrepreneurs at that level.”

GEMRT Certified Public Accountants & Advisors is a CPA and advisory firm serving businesses across Florida, nationally, and throughout Latin America. GEMRT works with entrepreneurial and mid-sized businesses, high net worth individuals, and family offices, providing comprehensive tax preparation, accounting, audit, consulting, litigation support, and outsourced financial services.

Known for its modern, relationship-driven approach, GEMRT helps business owners navigate complexity, manage risk, and build lasting financial strength through proactive advisory partnerships.

“Florida is full of businesses in growth mode, and trusted advisory support is essential,” said Monica Herrera of GEMRT Certified Public Accountants & Advisors. “Professionals in Paradise creates a space where serious business owners can learn, connect, and move forward with confidence.”

As Title Sponsors, Credas and GEMRT will play an active role in supporting the conference experience through executive-level engagement, educational programming, and high-impact networking opportunities throughout the weekend.

“Sponsorship partners like Credas and GEMRT elevate the experience and impact of Professionals in Paradise,” said Florida Professionals Association leadership. “Entering year six, this conference continues to grow as a place where education, opportunity, and lasting relationships intersect for Florida business owners.”

Florida Professionals Association is known statewide for its innovative, forward-focused approach, offering technology-driven resources and an AI-forward ecosystem designed to help business owners stay ahead of the next era of commerce. With an average statewide reach of more than 500,000 professionals and entrepreneurs, the organization has become a powerful connector across Florida’s business landscape.

Professionals in Paradise 2026 will feature a blend of business growth programming, leadership conversations, executive networking experiences, social events, and a curated business expo showcasing organizations that support Florida’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Registration is now open, and sponsorship opportunities are available, offering statewide exposure, direct access to business decision-makers, and alignment with a trusted Florida business community.

Additional details, including keynote announcements, speaker highlights, and agenda programming, will be released in the coming months.

About Florida Professionals Association

Florida Professionals Association is a statewide business community connecting professionals and business owners through education, collaboration, innovative technology, and forward-focused opportunities designed to help Florida businesses grow and thrive long-term.

Through its year-round programming, networking experiences, and flagship conference Professionals in Paradise, Florida Professionals Association provides an environment where relationships become partnerships and business owners gain access to the people, knowledge, and tools needed to build lasting success.

For more information or to register for Professionals in Paradise 2026, visit PIPOrlando.com.

