European data integration specialist expands to North America with Bosch collaboration, targeting logistics providers and supply chain operators.

"This is about solving real problems - slow supplier onboarding and limited visibility. Bosch gives us the platform and enterprise infrastructure to bring our technology where businesses need it most.” — Tim Srock, CEO of Lobster Data

MUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lobster Data Launches in North America to Tackle Supply Chain Data Chaos

Lobster Data, a leading provider of data integration solutions for supply chain across logistics, manufacturing, and retail, today announced its expansion into North America to help companies tackle supply chain data chaos and fragmented systems. Building on its success serving more than 2,000 customers across Europe, Lobster is bringing its proven data integration platform to North American businesses struggling with slow supplier onboarding, limited visibility, and disconnected supply chain operations.

To deliver this technology with local support and infrastructure, Lobster has entered into a strategic collaboration with Bosch Mobility Platform & Solutions LLC, which will serve as a value-added reseller across the United States. The collaboration combines Lobster's data integration platform with Bosch L.OS - Bosch's Logistics Operating System - creating a solution for logistics service providers and fleet operators struggling with fragmented systems, slow supplier and carrier onboarding, and limited supply chain visibility.

According to the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals, U.S. business logistics costs reached $2.58 trillion in 2024, with inefficient integration processes adding weeks or months to onboarding timelines and limiting real-time visibility across operations. Together, the two companies are addressing this critical challenge: enabling logistics providers to connect seamlessly with customers, partners, and trading networks while maintaining the security and scalability that enterprise operations demand.

Bosch will provide comprehensive support across the United States, including local hosting, implementation services, sales and customer support tailored to the North American market. This localized approach ensures that customers receive the responsive service and data residency they need while benefiting from Lobster's advanced integration technology.

"This agreement is about more than expanding our footprint," said Tim Srock, CEO of Lobster Data. "It's about delivering real value to logistics providers and supply chain operators who are tired of waiting months to onboard a new customer or carrier or struggling to get visibility across their networks. Working with Bosch gives us the platform and reach to bring our technology to businesses that need it most, backed by the kind of enterprise support and infrastructure that only a company like Bosch can provide."

The collaboration helps to advance both companies' strategic goals. For Bosch, it strengthens L.OS as a platform ecosystem where independent software vendors can scale globally. For logistics providers, the integration delivers faster, more efficient connectivity across supply chain operations, from onboarding customers and carriers to automating procure-to-pay and order-to-cash processes to gaining real-time visibility across transportation and warehouse operations.

"We chose to work with Lobster because they bring deep technical expertise in logistics and supply chain integration, with a platform that has proven itself in demanding enterprise environments," said Luke Hugel, president, Bosch Mobility Platform & Solutions LLC. "With over 20 years of experience and more than 2,000 customers, Lobster has demonstrated the reliability our logistics market needs. This collaboration allows us to offer our customers a complete solution: best-in-class data integration combined with security and scalability of Bosch's global infrastructure. Together, we're making it easier for logistics providers to connect their systems, work with their partners, and respond to market changes with confidence."

The agreement targets enterprise and mid-market logistics service providers, as well as manufacturers and retailers with complex supply chain operations. While the initial focus is on the United States, both companies are exploring expansion opportunities in Canada and Europe. Bosch will manage all customer-facing operations in North America, including sales, account management, consulting, project delivery, and first-line support, while Lobster provides specialized technical expertise and ongoing platform development. Both companies will showcase the integrated solution at Manifest in Las Vegas this February and at Bosch ConnectedWorld 2026 in Berlin this June.

About Lobster

Lobster Data GmbH is a leading provider of data integration solutions for supply chain across logistics, manufacturing, and retail. Founded in Germany with over 20 years of experience, Lobster serves more than 2,000 customers across Europe. The Lobster Data Platform unifies systems, partners, and data in real time, eliminating manual work and breaking down data silos to deliver measurable ROI in weeks rather than months. With no-code orchestration and purpose-built supply chain integration capabilities, Lobster helps organizations connect their systems and automate workflows without replacing existing infrastructure.

For more information, visit www.lobster-world.com

