Commissioner Miller Responds to the USDA Report of New World Screwworm Case in Florid

Late last week, the USDA reported that during a routine USDA inspection at an equine import quarantine facility in Florida, a horse arriving from Argentina was found to have an open wound containing larvae. The animal was immediately treated, samples were sent to the National Veterinary Services Laboratories, and NVSL has since confirmed the larvae were New World screwworm. The detection is proof that the USDA’s long-standing import inspection and quarantine protocols are another critical line of defense against New World screwworm and other foreign animal diseases.

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller:

“I want to set the record straight on the recent New World screwworm detection in Florida. This detection did not constitute evidence of a U.S. outbreak or a domestic New World screwworm infestation. It was thankfully caught during a routine inspection of an imported horse arriving from a country south of the Darién Gap. The detection demonstrates that our federal inspection system is working exactly as designed and is an additional biosecurity tool that will protect our livestock industry.

To date, there remains no evidence of New World screwworm populations or local infestation anywhere in the United States. Texas ranchers and families are urged to remain vigilant along our southern border and continue to routinely inspect all warm-blooded animals, including livestock, wildlife, and pets, and report any suspicion of larvae infestation immediately.”