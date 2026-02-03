Commissioner Miller Calls For New Farm Bill to Tackle Looming Food Supply and Affordability Crisis

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller:

“Today, I am calling on Congress to pass a new Farm Bill once and for all.

Americans cannot afford to keep kicking the can down the road. While the Big Beautiful Bill and other targeted aid have been an enormous help, a new farm bill is the best solution to support farmers and ranchers and prevent higher grocery prices for consumers.

If Washington fails to act, the national farm economy and the food supply that it’s reliant on is in danger of a full-blown crisis, and it will make an already brutal affordability problem even worse for families across this country.

A new Farm Bill has been overdue for years, and farmers and ranchers have paid the price. Net farm income has dropped sharply, margins are razor-thin or underwater, and family operations are struggling to stay afloat after years of rising input costs and falling commodity prices.

If we want more affordable prices at the grocery store, it starts on the farm and the ranch. President Trump has taken meaningful action to push back against rising food costs and provide relief for items like eggs and other staples, but we have more work to do for working families whose grocery budgets are pushed too thin.”