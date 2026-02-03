Attorney General Brenna Bird Announces Collaboration with Ring to Support Iowa Survivors of Domestic Violence

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird announced today at a press conference a new community initiative in collaboration with the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Ring (an Amazon company) to support domestic violence survivors with technology and safety tools. The Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence has received 1,000 Ring X Line Devices for domestic violence survivors that include a lifetime subscription. Additionally, Ring will provide a $25,000 monetary donation to help support the mission of the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence and ongoing impact across Iowa.

“As a prosecutor, I work closely with victims. I have seen how domestic violence tears apart families and scars both survivors and the children who were raised in violent homes,” said Attorney General Bird. “No one chooses to be a victim—and no one is prepared for it. Today, we celebrate a generous gift and an important partnership among the Attorney General’s office, Ring, and the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence that will help survivors of domestic abuse.”

To date, Ring has donated over 35,000 Ring Video Doorbells and Outdoor Cams to over 800 nonprofit organizations across the country and federally recognized tribal organizations whose primary mission is to support domestic violence survivors. Organizations provide these devices to survivors who are interested in using them as a part of their safety planning.

"Safety planning looks different for every survivor, and technology can be a powerful tool in helping them reclaim their sense of security and peace of mind,” says Dr. Maria Corona, Executive Director of the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence. “This partnership between Ring, Attorney General Bird, and my team demonstrates what is possible when we work together and invest in resources that survivors need to find safety and to thrive.”

“At Ring, we believe in making neighborhoods safer and making technology accessible to everyone,” said Raquel Medrano, Amazon Public Policy. “Since 2021, we’ve supported organizations that support domestic violence survivors with technology and tools that help provide an extra layer of peace of mind. We are proud to team up with Attorney General Bird and the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence and learn alongside them to ensure that Amazon technology continues to support the needs survivors. We hope this donation will help support community safety throughout Iowa.”

For more information, contact Jen Green, Office of the Iowa Attorney General, jen.green@ag.iowa.gov; or Lindsay Pingel, Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence, lindsayp@icadv.org

