Laul Global Launches Florida Coastal University With Florida Regulatory Approval

USD 4 million investment supports a fully online U.S. university designed for working professionals and adult learners worldwide.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laul Global Launches Florida Coastal University Following Florida Regulatory Approval

USD 4 million investment backs a fully online U.S. university for working professionals

Laul Global has formally launched Florida Coastal University (FCU) following the grant of provisional licensure from the Florida Commission for Independent Education (CIE). Headquartered in Florida, the newly established institution marks Laul Global’s entry into the U.S. higher education market, supported by an initial investment of USD 4 million.

Florida Coastal University is a fully online institution, provisionally licensed by CIE, and is scheduled to welcome its first student intake in January 2026. The university has been designed to serve working professionals and adult learners seeking flexible, structured, and career-aligned education delivered through a digital-first academic model.

Built from inception as an online university, FCU operates through a live global digital campus that emphasizes applied learning, academic rigor, and structured progression. Its programs are designed to support learners balancing employment, personal commitments, and academic advancement, without requiring relocation or career interruption.

Florida Coastal University currently offers an expanding portfolio of undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs in Business, Computer Science, and Education, delivered entirely online. Programs incorporate specialization areas aligned with contemporary professional and leadership competencies and are developed under academic governance frameworks consistent with applicable regulatory requirements.

Commenting on the launch, Sanjay Laul, President of Florida Coastal University, said:

“Florida Coastal University has been established to address the growing demand for flexible, U.S.-based education among working professionals globally. With provisional licensure from Florida’s regulatory authority, FCU is positioned to deliver structured online programs that allow learners to advance academically while continuing to build their careers.”

The university has been designed to replicate key elements of the on-campus academic experience within a digital environment. Students will have access to academic advising, interactive online instruction, digital learning resources, structured mentorship, and ongoing student support services throughout their programs.

Academic leadership at Florida Coastal University is led by David Champlin, Chief Academic Officer, who oversees curriculum development, academic standards, and faculty governance.

While headquartered in Florida, Florida Coastal University has been launched with a global outlook, offering online access to learners outside the United States in accordance with applicable regulations. The institution reflects broader shifts in higher education, where flexibility, accessibility, and workforce relevance have become central to learner expectations.

With provisional licensure secured and its first intake commencing in January 2026, Florida Coastal University enters the market at a time of increasing demand for high-quality, digitally delivered higher education designed for professionals worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.