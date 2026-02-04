A Crypto Evolution from Author John Nicholson of The Alternative Investments Center

A Crypto Evolution A Crypto Evolution & web address A Crypto Evolution Book Cover

Are you ready to understand the coming Bitcoin & digital currency evolution that will be reshaping the future of money itself as we know it?

Are you prepared for the coming evolution to a digital financial currency?” — John Nicholson

PHILLIPSBURG, MO, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Crypto Evolution is a nearly 300 page softcover publication from author John Nicholson of the Alternative Investments Center , John walks you through an extraordinary journey that began from a simple idea of a digital currency in the 1980s to today's currently evolving landscape. What began as a once radical idea of having a worldwide digital currency for the internet transformed in 2009 when a nine page ghost written thesis paper appeared. A Crypto Evolution explains the many twists and turns prior to the launch of the Genesis Block paper that led to the creation of Bitcoin all the way through to todays U.S. GENIUS & CLARITY ACTs recent adoptions and more.Today less than twenty years after the invention of Bitcoin, crypto currencies such as stable coins stand at the crossroads to potentially become the most commonly used currency of the future, not only in the United States but worldwide. This is literally after a millennia of use for gold, silver and a few hundred years of paper currencies common use.How did we suddenly arrive at crypto's most pivotal moments occurring today now that it has become legally adopted? Will it replace savings accounts and credit cards? What will happen with the rising concerns about the stability of the current U.S. currency system? Will the value of the dollar rise or continue falling like it has at times recently? What are the repercussions to individuals retirement accounts or savings?These are certainly modern times most pressing financial questions. Read a story's that has never really been explained chronologically or in an easy to read and comprehend format, A Crypto Evolution covers the entire digital currency evolution with 60 chapters providing explanations and ideas to help make it easier understanding the multiple different aspects of Bitcoin, blockchains and crypto currencies that are continuing to branch or evolve today.A Crypto Evolution is currently available to order through the website https://www.acryptoevolution.com Media ContactJohn NicholsonAlternative Investments Centerinfo@acryptoevolution.com

A Crypto Evolution 2026 book edition from John Nicholson of The Alternative Investments Center

