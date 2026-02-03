Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Releases Report on Death of King Crittenden

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) today released its report on the death of King Crittenden, who died on January 14, 2024 following an encounter with New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) correction officers (COs) at Wyoming Correctional Facility (WCF) in Attica, Wyoming County. Following a thorough investigation, which included review of Mr. Crittenden’s WCF medical records, logs corresponding to rounds COs conducted, summary reports written by WCF staff, and interviews with medical professionals, WCF facility nurses, and incarcerated individuals, OSI concluded that a prosecutor would not be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the involved officers committed a crime, and therefore criminal charges are not warranted in this case.

At 11 a.m. on January 14, Mr. Crittenden suffered a seizure in his dormitory unit at WCF and became unresponsive but was still breathing. A nearby incarcerated individual yelled for help, and WCF medical personnel, COs, and a sergeant responded to Mr. Crittenden’s unit and administered medical care, including Narcan. Mr. Crittenden was placed on a gurney and loaded into the WCF ambulance to be transported to WCF’s emergency room. After a third dose of Narcan, Mr. Crittenden became responsive and combative while in the ambulance.

Upon arrival at the emergency room, eight COs and a sergeant used body holds, handcuffs, and a spit hood to restrain Mr. Crittenden. After 10 minutes, during which time Mr. Crittenden continued to struggle and the officers continued to restrain him, Mr. Crittenden became unresponsive and did not have a pulse. Emergency medical services personnel and WCF medical personnel began life-saving measures, but Mr. Crittenden was pronounced dead at 12:18 p.m.

In New York, proving criminally negligent homicide requires proving beyond a reasonable doubt that a person caused a death when they failed to perceive a substantial and unjustifiable risk that death would occur; that the failure to perceive the risk was a gross deviation from a reasonable person’s standard of care; and that the person engaged in blameworthy conduct. In this case, Mr. Crittenden appeared to be experiencing a medical emergency, to be a danger to himself and others, and needed to be restrained to receive care. The OSI’s investigation does not indicate that the restraint was excessive or that the COs administered blows or caused asphyxiation. The COs said that when they noticed Mr. Crittenden was unresponsive, all efforts to subdue Mr. Crittenden ceased and WCF staff immediately initiated life-saving measures.

In this case, the evidence does not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the officers’ conduct was a gross deviation from the standard that would have been observed by a reasonable person in the same circumstances. Therefore, OSI concluded that there was insufficient evidence to pursue criminal charges.

The OSI continues to recommend that the New York state legislature pass legislation requiring that DOCCS equip all COs with body-worn cameras. At the time of Mr. Crittenden’s death, WCF did not have stationary video cameras, and WCF’s COs were not equipped with body-worn cameras. The WCF COs have since been equipped with body-worn cameras. The OSI recognizes recently signed legislation requiring DOCCS facilities to install, operate, and maintain fixed or stationary cameras sufficient to capture the activities and movement of all people within each DOCCS facility.