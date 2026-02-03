Evok Credit Union Marketing to Host 'Personas with Purpose' Webinar for the Marketing Association of Credit Unions

Evok Advertising logo

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evok Credit Union Marketing, a full-service agency with deep expertise in the credit union industry , will host an upcoming webinar through the Marketing Association of Credit Unions titled Personas with Purpose: Turning Member Insight into Growth, Clarity, and Smarter Investment.The webinar will take place on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 11:00 AM PT / 2:00 PM ET and is designed for credit union executives, marketing leaders, and strategy teams responsible for growth, efficiency, and marketing investment decisions.Most credit unions believe they understand their members, yet far fewer have a shared, actionable understanding that consistently guides marketing strategy, media investment, product focus, and long-term growth planning. Personas with Purpose reframes personas as strategic infrastructure, not marketing exercises, showing how modern persona development helps organizations move faster, reduce wasted spend, and align teams around clearer priorities.Led by evok Credit Union Marketing, the session will feature real credit union examples, including recent persona refinement engagements, to demonstrate how behavior-driven personas influence acquisition and retention strategy, channel mix, messaging, and smarter allocation of resources. The webinar will clarify the difference between basic target audiences and modern personas, highlight how to avoid over-engineered frameworks that go unused, and show how persona insight translates into practical, organization-wide action.This session is not about creating profiles for a deck. It is about building clarity that improves performance across campaigns, channels, and teams, helping credit unions reduce internal friction, accelerate decision-making, and ensure marketing investment is aligned with real member behavior.Attendees will leave with a clearer understanding of how persona-driven strategy supports new member growth, stronger engagement, and improved return on marketing investment, as well as guidance on when a half-day persona refinement workshop versus a full-day persona development workshop is most appropriate based on organizational goals and growth stage.As part of the webinar, attendees will be eligible for preferred pricing on evok’s Persona Development Workshops , designed to help credit unions move from insight to execution while momentum is fresh and priorities are clear.About evok Credit Union MarketingEvok Credit Union Marketing is a full-service agency specializing in strategy, creative, media, and digital experiences for purpose-driven organizations. With extensive experience working with credit unions nationwide, evok partners with leadership teams to drive growth through audience insight, strategic clarity, and performance-focused marketing programs, aligning marketing investment with real member behavior, long-term value, and measurable outcomes.Registration InformationRegistration for Personas with Purpose: Turning Member Insight into Growth, Clarity, and Smarter Investment is now open through the Marketing Association of Credit Unions.Webinar Details:Tuesday, March 3, 202611:00 AM PT / 2:00 PM ETTo register, visit:

