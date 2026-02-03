The Jazz Sanctuary Announces 3 February Performances and Extends Matching Fund Drive to February 15 -- $10,000 Fundraising Goal Sustains Free Jazz in the Philadelphia Community Alan Segal is the founder and Executive Director of The Jazz Sanctuary, Philadelphia’s most distinctive performing arts nonprofit.

$10,000 Fundraising Goal Sustains Free Jazz in the Philadelphia Community

Our mission...continues, as we strive to maintain America’s great music invention, Jazz, bringing jazz to the community through performance at community gatherings.” — Alan Segal, Founder & Executive Director of The Jazz Sanctuary

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jazz Sanctuary , Philadelphia’s most distinctive performing arts nonprofit, today announced three free concert performances in the Greater Philadelphia area for the month of February.In addition, The Jazz Sanctuary announced that it is extending its annual matching donation campaign through Sunday, February 15 with a goal of $10,000.That matching donation campaign extension gives supporters of The Jazz Sanctuary’s mission additional time to double their impact as the organization builds momentum toward a major milestone, its 1,000th free concert by the end of 2026, while working to sustain a growing calendar of performances.To date, The Jazz Sanctuary has raised approximately $6,500 toward its current matching goal and is seeking an additional $3,500 to fully leverage the extended campaign.“Our mission, as we begin our 15th anniversary year, continues, as we strive to maintain America’s great music invention, Jazz, bringing jazz to the community through performance at community gatherings,” said Alan Segal, Founder and Executive Director of The Jazz Sanctuary.“That mission also includes providing support for other charitable organizations with our performances and providing a practical form of educational development for those who study music at any level. In addition, we are dedicated to paying musicians a fair rate for their effort.“Reaching 1,000 free concerts is about more than a number, it’s about what a committed community can accomplish together,” Segal added. Extending the matching campaign gives people more time to make a meaningful impact and helps us keep live jazz accessible to everyone.”Contributions made during the extended matching period offer supporters an opportunity to invest directly in that vision and help ensure that live jazz continues to foster connection, peace, and joy throughout the region.This month, the concert performances scheduled for The Jazz Sanctuary in Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs include:• Thursday, February 12, brings an evening of the always-popular “Jazz & Joe,” featuring live music, coffee, soft drinks, and dessert treats, to Trinity Episcopal Church (Routes 202 & 413, Buckingham, PA 18912). Slated to perform are The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet: James Dell’Orefice (piano), Eddie Etkins (saxophone), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), and Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), with Bruce Kaminsky filling in on bass for the recovering Alan Segal. The free concert begins at 7:30 p.m.• On Wednesday, Feb. 25, the aforementioned The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet returns to Main Line Unitarian Church (816 S. Valley Forge Rd., Devon, PA 19333) for an evening of “Jazz & Joe.” This free concert performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.• And on Thursday, Feb. 26, The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet returns to their “old stomping grounds,” Gloria Dei (Old Swedes’) Episcopal Church (8 Christian St., Philadelphia, PA 19147) for an evening of “Jazz & Joe.” featuring The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet. This two-hour concert, which begins at 7:30 p.m., is free and open to all.Community groups, houses of worship, and organizations interested in hosting a performance with The Jazz Sanctuary are encouraged to reach out to Segal via email at alan@alansegal.net.Recent hosts and community partners have praised The Jazz Sanctuary for enriching local gatherings and special events through their performances. Whether in historic churches or neighborhood centers, the ensemble’s presence brings warmth, professionalism, and an unmistakable love of the craft.The Jazz Sanctuary is supported by more than 100 individual donors and sponsors, including Compass Ion Advisors, Philadelphia Federal Credit Union, Quantum Think, Alan J. Segal LLC, and DMG Global.About The Jazz Sanctuary:Founded in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary is a Philadelphia-based non-profit performing arts organization dedicated to bringing free live jazz performances to communities throughout the region. Over its 15-year history, the organization has hosted over 935 events in diverse venues -- from churches and community centers to senior residences and public spaces. Committed to fostering connection and accessibility, The Jazz Sanctuary supports its talented musicians while ensuring that all performances remain free of charge. The organization is funded by individual donors, sponsors, and its annual matching fundraising campaigns. Learn more and view the updated concert schedule at https://thejazzsanctuary.com/schedule-of-events-updated-weekly

Alan Segal, Founder & Executive Director of The Jazz Sanctuary, interviewed on the "Storytelling with a Purpose" podcast with host Jim DeLorenzo.

